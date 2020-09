Campus and Community

By Memorial University

“When I was turning 15 years old, my family left Labrador and moved to Nova Scotia. This was one of the most traumatic experiences in my life.”

So begins Dr. Vianne Timmons in an article published recently in Policy Options magazine titled, “A Summer Road Trip: Resilience and Hope on the Rock.”

Many will have seen the video diary Dr. Timmons recorded while travelling throughout the province. In this article, she delves deeper into the resilience of students and her hopes for their future.