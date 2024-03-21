 Go to page content

Memorial University responds to 2024-25 government budget

Campus and Community

March 21, 2024

By Memorial University

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador unveiled the provincial budget for 2024-25 earlier today, March 21.

This budget included a decrease in the tuition offset grant for Memorial University, which aligns with the planned $68.4-million reduction over five years announced in 2021.

This does not include the Faculty of Medicine, which receives a separate budget from the Department of Health and Community Services.

The Faculty of Medicine received funding to increase the number of seats in the Doctor of Medicine Program. This increase of 10 seats will be allocated to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

The province committed to providing funding to offset the campus renewal fee for 2024-25. This fee, which is applied based on credit hours, supports critical deferred maintenance and information technology needs.

“The provincial budget released today did not include any surprises for Memorial University,” said President Neil Bose. “We anticipated the decrease in our operating grant and have been planning towards that. There is no intention to change the current tuition structure for students.”

Memorial will now review the budget in detail to understand all implications for the university.

This work will inform the preparation of the university’s budget for the year ahead.

