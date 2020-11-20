 Go to page content

Reminders for Nov. 23

Supporting employees' gradual return to campus

Nov. 20, 2020

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

All employees should already have discussed their gradual return to campus plans with their supervisor starting the week of Nov. 23.

As has previously been shared, before returning to campus, all employees will be expected to review the health and safety moment, complete Memorial’s COVID-19 awareness session and submit an individual COVID-19 occupancy form (semesterly) before resuming campus, office and field activities.

A COVID-19 self-assessment check is available online and in the MUN Safe app and must be completed daily before coming to campus.

Memorial also encourages faculty, staff and students to voluntarily download the COVID Alert app to help protect yourself and others. The app is designed to let Canadians know whether they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Building access

Buildings will not generally be open to the public and most will not have full access through all doors.

Most doors will remain locked requiring use of identification cards to enter buildings. Please contact your supervisor to discuss card access requirements where applicable. For buildings with no card access, select doors (typically the main entrance and other common entrances in larger buildings) will be open for regular business hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

When on campus, employees should follow public health guidelines and treat it the same as other public locations and take necessary precautions, including following posted signage, physical distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing and staying home when sick.

density calculator is available online to determine the maximum capacity of on-campus spaces.

Empathy during this transition is crucial. This change from working remotely to working on campus will not be easy for everyone. Supports and resources are available for employees from Human Resources and/or the Employee Assistance Program.

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance). She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

