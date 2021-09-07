 Go to page content

Season of transformation

R. Gushue Hall re-imagined for student-focused space

Campus and Community

Sept. 7, 2021

By Erin Delaney

In what was previously home to the Senior and Junior Common rooms, R. Gushue Hall in Paton College is currently in the final stages of student-focused renovations.

Initially, the transformation of the two rooms and adjoining foyer into a mezzanine space for multi-purpose use was in response to creating additional seating and serving space for students’ meals in the Main Dining Hall.

Since Student Residences on the St. John’s campus are fully occupied for the upcoming fall semester, and with COVID-19 protocols still in place, the additional space is needed more than ever.

1/ New views

Several large arched windows have been installed in the foyer of R. Gushue Hall to allow for multiple connections to the Main Dining Hall.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Old space, re-imagined

The R. Gushue Hall foyer looking east.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ New digs

The Junior Common Room is part of the transformation.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ Peeling off the layers

A view of the Senior Common Room looking east.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Multi-purpose opportunities

Outside of additional dining space, there will be be plenty of opportunities for the entire St. John’s campus community to avail of the new multi-purpose gathering space.

“While the mezzanine will be primarily used to meet the dining needs of our student residents, the reimagining of the space makes it easily used for a variety of functions,” said Bruce Belbin, director, Student Residences.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the rest of the university community into our Student Residence spaces more frequently and using this area to its full potential.”

Upcycling materials

One of the focuses of the remodel is sustainability.

Existing furniture has been repurposed to better suit the functionality of the space. Building materials from the original space, such as the wood panels that adorned the walls, were carefully removed in order to give them new life and purpose.

The finished space will also be energy efficient; updated technology is being installed to further improve functionality. The space will be ready for use within the next couple of months.

In addition to the mezzanine remodel, Hatcher Square has been resurfaced and the first stage of renovations in Burton’s Pond Apartments are finishing up. This is all helping to transform areas of Student Residences just in time to welcome students back to campus this month.

To learn more about Student Residences on the St. John’s campus, visit the website.

Erin Delaney is a marketing advisor with Student Residences at Memorial. She can be reached at edelaney@mun.ca.

Topics

