Seeking engaged volunteers

Campus and Community

Memorial is embarking on a strategic planning process to engage all members of our community in defining a shared vision for the future.

A key component of the process is the strategic planning facilitation team, a group of 10-15 diverse volunteers who will guide the strategic planning process from start to finish.

Highly engaging

President Vianne Timmons calls the process highly engaging and encourages members of the university community to self-nominate using the online form.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned since becoming president of Memorial, it’s that the faculty, staff and students have a powerful connection to our province’s only university,” she said in a recent video about the strategic planning process.

The facilitation team will help shape the strategic planning journey including:

assisting in the development of the consultation approach;

participating in consultation sessions (primarily sessions that include individuals/groups that team members represent);

reflecting on feedback provided during the process and consultation sessions;

participating in thematic review of feedback; and

assisting with the development of the strategic plan document.

Who should apply

The committee is looking for a team that reflects the diversity and complexity of our university, alumni, and community and collectively brings their passion for Memorial to the table to help build the future strategy of our university.

This is a volunteer commitment until approximately April 2021. Committee members will be expected to actively engage in the process and, in return, gain valuable insight into Memorial and build their own network.

How to apply

All applications must be submitted online via this form. The form will remain open until July 31, 2020.

The planning committee thanks all members of the community for their interest in this opportunity. Even if an application to the facilitation team is not successful, everyone will have substantial opportunities to contribute to the creation of Memorial University’s new strategic plan through a wide-ranging consultation process.

For more information about strategic planning, visit www.mun.ca/strategicplanning.