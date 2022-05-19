Senior leader appointed

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Board of Regents has approved the appointment of Rob Philpott as Memorial’s next vice-president (administration and finance). He will assume the position on Sept. 7, 2022.

Mr. Philpott was born and raised in Newfoundland and Labrador and is a proud Memorial alumnus. He holds a bachelor of commerce from Memorial, a master of business administration (human resources) from Dalhousie University and is a chartered professional accountant. He is currently serving as the chief administrative officer for the City of Summerside, PEI.

“I am tremendously excited to be returning to Memorial University. My time at Memorial shaped me as a person, as a public sector leader and as a contributor to the community,” said Mr. Philpott. “Memorial holds a special place in the social and economic fabric of the province. I look forward to being a part of the leadership team that is focused on helping students, faculty and staff succeed.”

With 20 years of senior leadership experience in government, finance and human resources. Mr. Philpott has a wealth of experience working closely with boards of directors as well as elected and appointed officials at all levels of government in Atlantic Canada.

Prior to his role with the City of Summerside, he served as the city’s chief financial officer for seven years. He has experience as a regional director of a human resources consulting firm in Halifax, N.S., and as a senior advisor to the Nova Scotia Treasury Board. He has also served as the chief executive officer of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown, PEI, as well as in senior roles in the Newfoundland and Labrador health system. He is the past-president of the Association of Municipal Administrators (PEI) and currently serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Man.

“I am confident in Mr. Philpott’s ability to create a supportive, inclusive and collegial environment that contributes to the university’s administrative excellence and financial stability,” said President Vianne Timmons. “I look forward to welcoming him to our leadership team.”

The vice-president (administration and finance) is integral to ensuring and overseeing responsive, efficient and accessible administrative support and financial services. The position is responsible for developing and implementing sound business and fiscal policies, regulations and practices, and for working collaboratively with the provost to prepare the annual operating budget.

Steve Greene, who has served as interim vice-president (administration and finance) since Kent Decker retired in late March, will continue in the role until Sept. 6.