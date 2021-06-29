Smart solution

Campus and Community

By Annagray Campbell

Metricsflow, a N.L.-based Genesis graduate company, is prioritizing privacy by improving its website’s user experience.

Recently backed by GoAhead, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital fund, will strengthen the company’s cookieless analytics platform. The startup previously raised a round of financing in 2020.

Metricsflow has also partnered with Salesforce and is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

The company received entrepreneurial support from the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship in 2016-2017 and is a 2020 graduate of the Genesis Enterprise program.

The company’s co-founders are Memorial alumni Isaac Adejuwon (B.Eng.’16) and Bukunola Ladele (B.Sc.’15).

Cookieless data

Metricsflow is an analytics platform that provides 100 per cent of online visitor data to companies without the use of cookies.

On average, most companies lose between 40-70 per cent of data due to visitors blocking and deleting cookies.

“The future of web tracking is at risk if cookies are not replaced with a smart privacy-first attribution solution.” — Isaac Adejuwon

Cookies are used to track visitors and what they do online and then serve those visitors targeted ads as they move across the web.

Metricsflow’s platform is leading the way for a cookieless future that builds a relationship of trust between companies and their customers, one where visitors get to choose which websites they share their information with.

With Google’s recent announcement that cookies will be phased out in the coming years, Metricsflow’s service is more relevant than ever before.

Optimizing efforts

The change means that marketers will have to find new and innovative ways to reach their customers.

Metricsflow’s platform gives marketers the ability to understand their channels and campaigns’ effectiveness in order to optimize their efforts.

“We are thrilled to be backed by GoAhead to speed up the deployment of our solution to customers,” said Mr. Adejuwon, CEO, Metricsflow.

“We are paving the way for a cookieless world for our customers. The future of web tracking is at risk if cookies are not replaced with a smart privacy-first attribution solution. Digital marketers globally experience data attribution problems every day. Metricsflow exists to solve this complex problem for them.”

Phil Brady, managing partner of GoAhead Ventures, led the funding round.

“We are excited to be backing Metricsflow’s mission to provide a privacy-friendly, cookieless solution for digital marketing teams globally,” he said.

“We were highly impressed by the team’s execution and their approach to solving such a complex problem for their customers.”

About Metricsflow

Metricsflow is leading the way for cookieless attribution and analytics for marketers. With Metricsflow, marketers will feel confident that they aren’t missing out on any visitor data, that they are getting deeper insights into these visitors than traditional cookies offer and that they are at the forefront of data privacy.

To find out more, please visit them online.