Social influcencer

By Jeff Green

A Memorial graduate gaining a reputation in the national business community can add another feat to his growing list of accomplishments.

Joe Teo, CEO and co-founder of HeyOrca, a St. John’s-based company focused on social media collaboration tools for marketing agencies, has been named to Twitter Canada’s list of 20 Canadian tech startup founders who are using the social media tool to its fullest.

“It is a huge win for HeyOrca and the local startup ecosystem to be recognized by Twitter,” an enthusiastic Mr. Teo told the Gazette.

“This is a testament that innovation can thrive anywhere and that location is no barrier.”

Expanding presence

HeyOrca is a current client of the Genesis Centre, Memorial’s award-winning business incubator for technology startups.

The company is backed by local venture capital firms Pelorus Venture and Killick Capital with co-investment from BDC Capital.

“There is more to this province than oil or gas.” — Joe Teo

With new recent investments, HeyOrca is planning to continue expanding its presence in the U.S. market, as well as grow its product and sales team. The company plans to double its headcount this year to 30 to support its growth trajectory.

Mr. Teo says the future is bright for his company.

“I hope that HeyOrca can serve as an inspiration to the younger generation that entrepreneurship is a viable path. There is more to this province than oil and gas.”