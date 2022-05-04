Spring into action

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Across multiple campuses and from numerous units, the Memorial community banded together to make the university cleaner and greener on May 2.

The university’s inaugural spring cleanup was a great success, with bags and bags of garbage and weeds collected from the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campus. (Grenfell Campus will hold it’s cleanup next month.)

Have a look at some of the participants — and their amazing progress — in the photo essay below.

Thanks a million for making many hands make light work!