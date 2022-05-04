Spring into action

Across multiple campuses and from numerous units, the Memorial community banded together to make the university cleaner and greener on May 2.
The university’s inaugural spring cleanup was a great success, with bags and bags of garbage and weeds collected from the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campus. (Grenfell Campus will hold it’s cleanup next month.)
Have a look at some of the participants — and their amazing progress — in the photo essay below.
Thanks a million for making many hands make light work!
1/ Twinning
From left, Natalie Spracklin, Academic Advising Centre, and Heidi Wicks, Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, with their cleanup T-shirts on and ready to pitch in.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ A grateful president
Dr. Vianne Timmons handed out T-shirts to participants to kick off the cleanup. She also expressed her gratitude, saying that everyone who turned out were giving "the greatest gift" of all: their time.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ Winter detritus
One of the many people who chose to clean up organic waste in the rose garden between the Science building, the School of Music and the Henrietta Harvey building.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ Weeding focus
A group of gardening enthusiasts took on weeding responsibilities at the Core Science Facility, with direction provided from Botanical Garden staff.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ Faculty of Medicine
A team from Memorial's medical school turned its attention to the grounds around the building and Long Pond. A clean planet is a healthy planet!
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
6/ All smiles
A number of people focused on cleaning up Burton's Pond, where garbage tends to collect over the winter months. "It's better than being indoors!" said this participant.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
7/ Enthusiasm on display
Two graduate students and residents at Signal Hill Campus did their part to make a difference to their home away from home.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
8/ On the hill
Teamwork at Signal Hill Campus! Participants picked up dead leaves, garbage and cigarette butts to make Memorial's downtown campus bright and beautiful again.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
9/ What a haul!
Participants at the Marine Institute trucked off lots of garbage and debris during their cleanup. The Marine Institute had more than 60 people help out. Way to go, MI!
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
10/ Break time!
Lisa Browne, vice-president (advancement and external relations), thanked cleanup participants at a coffee break in the Core Science Facility on the St. John's campus. Water bottles, plants from the Botanical Garden and a free bike locker rental were given out as prizes and snacks and hot beverages were provided. The Signal Hill Campus and the Marine Institute had thank-you events after their cleanups, as well.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.