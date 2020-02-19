President’s statement

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

Memorial University continues to actively monitor the ongoing situation regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Risks for Canada remain low and these are monitored and assessed daily by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

It has also come to my attention that since the beginning of the outbreak, some members of the university community have been singled out and felt ostracized and mistreated by others. This is a reminder to all that racism and xenophobia will not be tolerated on Memorial campuses.

Please stick to the facts regarding the coronavirus and refrain from making assumptions and judgments. And most important of all, treat others with respect and kindness.

I expect members of our community to conduct themselves in accordance with Memorial’s Respectful Workplace Policy and Student Code of Conduct.

I encourage you all to read the Student View article in the Gazette written by Emily Troake, a first-year English student at Memorial. In her thoughtful column, Ms. Troake highlights the importance of assessing critical situations by being armed with the facts, and supporting each other and working together.

We can all do our part to reduce the spread of all communicable diseases, particularly during flu season by being aware of symptoms and taking preventative measures, like hand washing and seeking medical attention when we feel unwell.

We’ve compiled a listing of useful information sources that can be found here that we shared with the university community at the end of January.