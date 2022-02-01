 Go to page content

Statement of support

Public Health in support of in-person learning

Campus and Community

Feb. 1, 2022

By Memorial University

Memorial has been working closely with Public Health since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Today, Public Health shared its support of the return to in-person learning:


“Public Health provided feedback during the initial development and subsequent revisions of Memorial University’s COVID-19: Guide to Campus Recovery, and continues to work closely with Memorial’s Office of the Chief Risk Officer. Public Health recognizes the importance of in-person learning for post-secondary students for the completion of academic programs, and supports a return to in-person learning that considers and mitigates risk.”


Memorial will continue to collaborate with Public Health, listen to the concerns of the campus community and apply the necessary health and safety measures to keep our communities healthy. 

 

For more information about the guidelines that Public Health has provided for post-secondary institutions, review the provincial government’s Overall Guidance for Post-Secondary Institutions.

 

More information about Memorial’s COVID-19 response can be found on the university’s COVID-19 site.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Will Goodridge wears a plaid shirt open over a burgundy t-shirt and black pants with large rocks and a lighthouse behind him.

Feb. 4, 2022

Student voices

Some Memorial students share why they're happy to be on campus

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

Feb. 3, 2022

Leadership change

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk steps down as provost

Pictured left to right are three people in lifejackets and seated on a boat.

Feb. 3, 2022

Change-agents

Internships help MBA-SEE graduates launch meaningful careers

A group of students stand shoulder to shoulder wearing gray Memorial sweatshirts. They are standing in front of a blue wall.

Feb. 3, 2022

‘Education is key’

Bachelor of social work, Nunavut cohort program well under way

Feb. 2, 2022

Concerning social media post

Context on earlier message about non-specific threat

Dr. David Churchill wears a blue t-shirt in a pedwalk.

Feb. 2, 2022

Online opportunity

Professor uses video game skills to improve pandemic teaching