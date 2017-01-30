Supports available

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

The Memorial community was shocked and saddened by the fatal shooting in Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017.

On behalf of the entire community, I extend sincere condolences to the family, friends and community of those who have been killed and injured at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec.

Memorial University holds dear its commitment to inclusiveness and diversity. We stand united against intolerance and ready to support members of our university community who may be impacted by this tragedy. That is why this morning we announced a number of supports for faculty, students and staff impacted by the executive order issued by the United States.

There are resources available for all employees through the Employee Assistance Program.

Students who are in need of support are encouraged to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

Additionally, Student Life, in conjunction with the Muslim Student Association, is co-ordinating two events on campus in support of Memorial’s Muslim community.

Memorial students, faculty and staff are invited to a gathering for reflection and prayer on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-3 p.m. in the MUNSU Council Chambers (UC-2001). The first 30 minutes will be a formal program of prayer and reflection. The remaining time is for drop-in, quiet time and reflection. The Chaplaincy, Student Wellness and Counselling Centre, and Student Support and Crisis Management will be on site for connection and support. Refreshments will be available to share.

Later this week, on Friday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m., the university community is invited to create a physical circle of support around Memorial’s St. John’s College Chapel where Memorial’s Muslim community prays. This Human Shield event will happen across Canada at local mosques. The Chaplaincy is leading this initiative.

These events are intended for all members of the university community, of all faiths, who wish to gather in peaceful support of Memorial’s Muslim community. If you have any questions about either event, please contact Dr. Jennifer Massey, director of Student Life.