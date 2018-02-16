T4s available online

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

T4 information for all current Memorial employees is now available online.

Employees can access their information by logging into my.mun.ca and choosing the following tabs:

Employees

Current Pay, Leave, Equity and Employee Self Service Data

Employee Services

Tax Forms

Slips for Income Tax Return

T4-Statement of Remuneration Paid

To print a T4, please select the printable version button and ensure you allow pop-ups. If you require assistance setting your browser to allow pop-ups, please contact the ITS Service Desk at 864-4595.

Those receiving T4As, such as pensioners and individuals who left employment at Memorial in 2017, will receive their tax information in the method they chose in the past (either electronically or by mail to the home address they have on file with Human Resources).

If a pensioner wishes to switch to electronic T4As, they can do so by following these instructions. Once signed up, the tax slip for 2017, and the slips for all years going back to 2013, will be available immediately to view and print.

If an employee wishes to receive a printed version from Human Resources, they can do so by emailing MyHR.

After a request has been placed, the T4 will be mailed within five business days to the home address the employee has on file with Human Resources.

For more information on the decision to expand Memorial’s electronic T4 distribution practices, please visit here.