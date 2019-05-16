fbpx Go to page content

The Power of Community

Grenfell releases report outlining its recent successes

Campus and Community

May 16, 2019

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus has released its Report to the Community: Discovering the Power of Community, highlighting the progress and accomplishments of students, faculty and staff at Memorial University’s Corner Brook campus.

Four themes

The stories are told though four distinct themes: The Power of Community, The Power of Research and Learning, The Power of Students and The Power of the Institution.

“Here you will find examples of the ways we are engaging people through teaching and learning, research and community outreach,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president (Grenfell Campus). “Whether it’s students participating in experiential learning, or researchers interacting with communities to address challenges, Grenfell is making a wholehearted effort to connect us with you.

“Underlining this report is the importance of collaboration and teamwork to move initiatives forward,” he continued. “I am proud to be part of an institution so committed to improving student life, developing interesting and relevant research, and, in so many ways, improving our region, province and country.”

The report is set against the backdrop of stunning photography of the West Coast, featuring members of the Grenfell community, in most cases, to tell the dynamic stories of Grenfell’s faculty, staff and students.

