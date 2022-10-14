Transformation complete

 Go to page content

R. Gushue Hall renovations create student-focused, multipurpose space

Campus and Community

Oct. 14, 2022

By Mandy Cook

There’s a refreshed and reoriented space on the St. John’s campus.

Thanks to a partnership between Aramark, Memorial’s contract food provider, and Student Residences and Ancillary Operations, R. Gushue Hall now looks very different.

Both the Senior Common Room and Junior Common Room have been renovated and renamed (DH-2006 and DH-2002, respectively), and the foyer has been opened up to create a mezzanine overlooking the Main Dining Hall.

The project’s initial scope came from a need for overflow seating for the dining hall.

However, with a complete makeover and new technology, the space is also an extension of the existing bookable spaces for hosting campus events.

Interested in booking the space? Reach out to Conference and Event Services.

1/ Students first

The original foyer area in R. Gushue Hall is now a communal space, which students use for additional dining space to the Main Dining Hall, and can also be booked for campus events.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Built-in flexibility

Modular and moveable furniture means the space can be configured to suit a variety of events or purposes.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ Senior Common Room

DH-2006 (previously the Senior Common Room) has a mix of comfortable seating, is wired for connectivity and has design features created from materials recycled from some of the building's original fixtures, such as the lighting over the big screen.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ Looking west

Another view of the seating options in DH-2006 (previously the Senior Common Room).

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ Before: Junior Common Room

DH-2002 prior to the renovation.

Photo: Submitted

6/ After: Junior Common Room

In addition to being updated and refreshed, DH-2002 has flexible seating and is wired for a group's connectivity needs.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

7/ Overflow dining area

The new mezzanine space is a favourite among students, as it provides a quieter place to eat than the Main Dining Hall for anyone looking to get away from the larger, more open space.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

Topics

