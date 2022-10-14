Transformation complete

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

The space was designed with students' needs in mind.

There’s a refreshed and reoriented space on the St. John’s campus.

Thanks to a partnership between Aramark, Memorial’s contract food provider, and Student Residences and Ancillary Operations, R. Gushue Hall now looks very different.

Both the Senior Common Room and Junior Common Room have been renovated and renamed (DH-2006 and DH-2002, respectively), and the foyer has been opened up to create a mezzanine overlooking the Main Dining Hall.

The project’s initial scope came from a need for overflow seating for the dining hall.

However, with a complete makeover and new technology, the space is also an extension of the existing bookable spaces for hosting campus events.

Interested in booking the space? Reach out to Conference and Event Services.