Update on student protest

Campus and Community

Yesterday, Thursday, June 13, members of the Memorial University leadership team met with representatives from MUN Students for Palestine.

The meeting’s purpose was to re-open communication and find avenues to work together.

Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president academic pro tempore, Lisa Browne, vice-president administration, finance and advancement, and Debbie Collis, chief financial officer, represented Memorial. They characterized the meeting as positive, constructive and productive.

Memorial will continue to update the university community as this work continues.