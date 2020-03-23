Update to COVID-19 response — March 23

Campus and Community

3:45 p.m.

Update on spring semester

Memorial’s spring semester, including intersession and summer session, will continue with remote instruction of all courses at all campuses of Memorial University.

This means in-person, on-campus courses will not resume before September 2020.

Semester start and end dates will remain the same. At this time a new registration date has not been determined. Students will be informed of their new registration time when it has been assigned.

We expect there will be changes to the course offerings already published.

Students will need to review the course schedule in Student Self Service under “Look up Course Offerings” or on the Registrar’s Office website.

As a reminder:

Spring Semester runs from May 11-Aug. 15 (includes exam period)

Intersession runs from May 11-June 24 (includes exam period)

Summer session runs from June 29-Aug. 12 (includes exam period)

The Marine Institute will communicate directly to its students any changes to its technical session, summer semester and work terms.

As updates become available, they will be posted to www.mi.mun.ca/COVID19.

Spring convocation 2020 in St. John’s and Corner Brook

Given the current extraordinary circumstances related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial University will postpone spring convocation 2020 ceremonies that were scheduled for May 14 in Corner Brook and May 26-29 in St. John’s.

Since an opportunity to walk across the stage and accept a hard-earned degree is the culmination of years of hard work for many students, the spring convocation ceremonies will be rescheduled to fall 2020 for those graduates who wish to participate.

New dates will be determined based on venue availability in St. John’s and Corner Brook; details will be released when they are available.

Additionally, in May 2020 the university will conduct an in absentia graduation to ensure that graduating students are awarded their degree, diplomas and certificates in a timely manner.

Memorial held its first in absentia graduation in February. You can read more about that process here.

An announcement about the Marine Institute graduation for technical certificates, technician diplomas, diplomas of technology, post-graduate certificates and advanced diplomas, scheduled for June 19, will be made at a later date.

A note on MUNSafe

Please note that only urgent/time-sensitive or major updates will be sent via MUNSafe.

All updates are posted to www.mun.ca/covid19 under News.

Please continue to visit www.mun.ca/covid19 for the latest information.