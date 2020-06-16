Updated building access information

Campus and Community

As of Thursday, June 18, the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, Engineering and Earth Sciences buildings will be ready for individual faculty members to return from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Doors will remain locked and access will be by key or card access.

Building occupants at Marine Institute and Grenfell Campus will continue to receive location specific information directly from your leaders.

It is important to note, to facilitate a safe work environment it is requested that all review a health and safety moment and complete COVID-19 Awareness training, which will be offered daily via Webex from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Email Kelly Taylor, industrial hygienist, to register.

Before returning to campus, faculty members should email their dean to indicate if they are planning to return to campus. Deans will use this information as they continue to review further unit plans, and the information will also be used by the density sub-group of the administrative planning team who are monitoring building occupancy levels.

As a reminder, key on-campus support units (e.g. ITS, FM, etc.) may not be able to provide normal services as a result of COVID-19 impacts, and this may limit on-campus services. Signage will be in place in public spaces, and those returning to campus are asked to please adhere to the guidance provided.

The choice to return to campus is at the discretion of the individual faculty member. Employees are encouraged to continue working from home where possible, which is in line with public health recommendations for all provincial alert levels, and helps keep the number of people in our buildings low.

Decisions continue to be informed by Memorial’s Guiding Principles and guidance from public health officials, including physical distancing, handwashing and working from home when possible.

For the latest COVID-19 updates from Memorial, see https://www.mun.ca/covid19/.