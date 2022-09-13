Welcome home

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s Labrador Campus took tangible form this week with the opening of its own building.

For years, the former Labrador Institute shared space in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with the College of the North Atlantic.

The Labrador Campus is now housed in a fully renovated building at 171 Hamilton River Rd., Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The building includes three classrooms, an expanded library, archive, learning commons and community space, space for graduate students and visiting researchers, a campus elders and aunties room, and multiple offices and collaborative work areas.

Committed to the North

Officially established in January 2022, the Labrador Campus builds on the 42-year presence of the Labrador Institute in the region.

It is committed to northern-led, northern-focused and northern-inspired research and education and working to support the educational aspirations, research priorities and socio-cultural well-being of people in Labrador and throughout the North.

“Growing up in Labrador City, I would have been thrilled to attend university in Labrador,” said President Vianne Timmons. “That’s why I’m excited, personally and professionally, about our newest campus. It will be essential to Memorial’s identity and influence, and to the fabric of northern research and education in the country.”

‘Historic moment’

“Moving into our newly renovated space and welcoming students, staff, faculty and community to the Labrador Campus is an historic moment and the culmination of years of dreaming, visioning and planning for the Labrador Campus of Memorial University,” said Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, the founding dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies and the Labrador Campus.

“We are delighted to be at this exciting moment in time, and look forward to continuing to grow the Labrador Campus and launching new made-in-Labrador degrees, diplomas, certificates and learning opportunities.”

While programming continues to evolve, there is a nursing cohort of 10 students, a first for the Labrador Campus. Dr. Cunsolo says information about new programs in 2023 and beyond will be announced in the months to come.

The Labrador Campus is also continuing to expand its faculty and staff to support the growing programming, research and educational opportunities.

An official opening will take place at a later date.