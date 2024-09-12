Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Friends and family of all ages are invited for a day of ocean exploration under Memorial University’s famous blue whale skeleton on Saturday, Oct. 5, on the St. John’s campus.

From a puppetry show that teaches children about the ravages of overfishing, drilling in sensitive environments and protecting sea life, to a tour of the most cutting-edge ocean technology in Memorial’s facilities, to the science behind whale protection and saving food stocks, visitors from the age of three to 93 will be enthralled with all things oceans in the Core Science Facility.

Over the past two years, Memorial has welcomed thousands of friends through the facility’s doors to absorb insight and knowledge about the ocean — a vital part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s history, ecology and economy.

Lisa Browne (BA’91, MBA’93), Memorial’s vice-president (administration, finance and advancement), says the event showcases what makes Memorial distinctive.

“As Newfoundland and Labrador’s university, we are geographically and culturally connected to the ocean,” she said. “Our strength in cold ocean and northern research, teaching and public engagement is the result of living in some of Earth’s coldest, wettest environments. We are thrilled to have welcomed so many visitors of all ages through the doors. After last year’s Whale of a Day, we named the blue whale skeleton Altum, which is Latin for “deep.” Memorial’s motto is “Launch forth into the deep,” and we look forward to helping many more generations of our students and alumni do just that.”

Some of the featured exhibits are below.

Oasis programming: the opportunity to participate in the creation of a whale mural with Memorial’s Student Wellness and Counselling Centre

SeaCycle: From fish to fork: learn about how ocean resources and permaculture unite to reduce waste and protect our planet

Science behind mythical creatures: learn the origins of legendary ocean creatures like the kraken, mermaid and sea serpent and how scientific research has shed new light on their existence

As well as standard favourites such as the Ocean Sciences Centre’s touch tank, the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning’s green screen photo with the whale and getting acquainted with the newly named Altum, our magnificent blue whale

And so much more!

To ensure participants’ comfort, entrance to the event will be offered in staggered blocks.

Registrants have the option to select from one of the entrance times below.

9:30–10:30 a.m. (enhanced access hour)

10:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.

12:15–2 p.m.

2–4 p.m.

There is no charge to attend. However, registration is required.

Register here.

Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Campus Food Bank.