 Go to page content

Whale of a Day

Third annual open house set to make a splash on Saturday, Oct. 5

Campus and Community

Sept. 12, 2024

By Memorial University

Friends and family of all ages are invited for a day of ocean exploration under Memorial University’s famous blue whale skeleton on Saturday, Oct. 5, on the St. John’s campus.

From a puppetry show that teaches children about the ravages of overfishing, drilling in sensitive environments and protecting sea life, to a tour of the most cutting-edge ocean technology in Memorial’s facilities, to the science behind whale protection and saving food stocks, visitors from the age of three to 93 will be enthralled with all things oceans in the Core Science Facility.

Over the past two years, Memorial has welcomed thousands of friends through the facility’s doors to absorb insight and knowledge about the ocean — a vital part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s history, ecology and economy.

President Neil Bose at the second annual Whale of a Day.
Some inquisitive visitors at last year’s Whale of a Day event. President Neil Bose is at right.
Photo: Dan Ferguson

Lisa Browne (BA’91, MBA’93), Memorial’s vice-president (administration, finance and advancement), says the event showcases what makes Memorial distinctive.

“As Newfoundland and Labrador’s university, we are geographically and culturally connected to the ocean,” she said. “Our strength in cold ocean and northern research, teaching and public engagement is the result of living in some of Earth’s coldest, wettest environments. We are thrilled to have welcomed so many visitors of all ages through the doors. After last year’s Whale of a Day, we named the blue whale skeleton Altum, which is Latin for “deep.” Memorial’s motto is “Launch forth into the deep,” and we look forward to helping many more generations of our students and alumni do just that.”

Sammy Seahawk, Memorial University's mascot, holds hands with a young boy.
Keep an eye out for Sammy the Sea-Hawk when you come visit Memorial!
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Some of the featured exhibits are below.

  • Oasis programming: the opportunity to participate in the creation of a whale mural with Memorial’s Student Wellness and Counselling Centre
  • SeaCycle: From fish to fork: learn about how ocean resources and permaculture unite to reduce waste and protect our planet
  • Science behind mythical creatures: learn the origins of legendary ocean creatures like the kraken, mermaid and sea serpent and how scientific research has shed new light on their existence
  • As well as standard favourites such as the Ocean Sciences Centre’s touch tank, the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning’s green screen photo with the whale and getting acquainted with the newly named Altum, our magnificent blue whale
  • And so much more!

To ensure participants’ comfort, entrance to the event will be offered in staggered blocks.

Registrants have the option to select from one of the entrance times below.

  • 9:30–10:30 a.m. (enhanced access hour)
  • 10:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
  • 12:15–2 p.m.
  • 2–4 p.m.

There is no charge to attend. However, registration is required.

Register here.

Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Campus Food Bank.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A woman standing in front of a ship's wheel. A blue banner hangs in the background in front of windows.

Sept. 11, 2024

Landmark achievement

Marine Institute researcher named fellow of Canadian Academy of Health Sciences

Photo of St. John's Campus taken from Pippy Park.

Sept. 11, 2024

Call for proposals

Oct. 15 deadline for cross-campus and conference funding

Wavy fuschia and black sections.

Sept. 10, 2024

Future data scientists

New major aims to equip undergraduate students with tools to think critically about data

An ocean view with waves and a shoreline.

Sept. 9, 2024

Ocean inspiration

You're invited: communities share ocean experiences and hopes for future sustainability

Bob Nicholls' illustration of a stalked, multi-armed seafloor dwelling animal on the top.

Sept. 9, 2024

Earliest ancestors

Memorial University earth scientists detail oldest fossilized animal known to science

Two women students' headshots are in circles surrounded by different shades of wavy and horizontal blue lines. There are random white marks, like Xs and dots, around the photos.

Sept. 5, 2024

Schulich superstars

Two Memorial University first-year students awarded $220,000 in STEM scholarships