Women in science

Feb. 11, 2020
Today marks the fifth annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
It’s a day to celebrate the women working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and encourage the next generation of girls to follow in their footsteps.
Meet just some of the women faculty, staff and students of Memorial learning and working in science below.
1/ Dr. Kelly Shorlin, professor, Physics and Physical Oceanography, Faculty of Science
"Women and men are not the same. Science needs more women because our impact is weaker when our contributors are narrow. We need all types of people because only when we come together can we truly excel."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ Marzana Monefa, M.Sc. student, biochemistry, Faculty of Science
"Coming from a developing country, higher education for girls is still a luxury. I want to inspire girls to be in science and be a part of discovery rather than being housewives without any education."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ Jessica Wood, M.Sc. student, Fisheries Science and Technology, Marine Institute
"It's awesome to see so many women making impacts in science at a global scale. Especially in fisheries science, women are emerging as leaders in industry and research, and I feel fortunate and inspired to be a part of this movement."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ Dr. Lourdes Peña-Castillo, associate professor, computer science and technology, Faculty of Science
"I strive to establish a successful bioinformatics lab here at Memorial and become a full professor."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ Carlotta Kück, student, biology, Faculty of Science
"Antje Boetius is a marine biologist and director of the Alfred Wegener Institute. She is a role model for me not only because her career is exemplary, but also because she is an incredible speaker."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
6/ Darrian Washinger, M.Sc. student, boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences, Grenfell Campus
“Working with bats, my role model is Winifred Frick, a chief scientist for Bat Conservation International who has made remarkable contribution to bat research and conservation. She is an advocate for women in science and a great example of a leader in the field.”
Photo: Lori Lee Pike
7/ Joseline Aimee, B.Sc. student, physics and applied mathematics, Faculty of Science
"As a young woman of colour, I am especially dedicated to elevating the presence of women and underrepresented groups in physics and STEM fields."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
8/ Dr. Jennifer Shea, assistant professor, Aboriginal health, Faculty of Medicine
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with Indigenous governing bodies and co-design research projects of benefit to the community."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
9/ Marisa Dusseault, M.Sc. student, physics, Faculty of Science
"My two co-supervisors – Dr. Kristin Poduska and Dr. Meghan Burchell – have been and continue to be amazing role models, pushing me to be my best and try my hardest in my academic career."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
10/ Modeline Longjohn, PhD student, philosophy in immunology, Faculty of Medicine
"I am excited about uncovering new knowledge about extracellular vesicles in pediatric leukemia and the range of potential clinical applications."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
11/ Sarah Cheema, B.Sc. student, chemistry, Faculty of Science
"The specialized chemistry I’m currently working on is for my honours project, which involves the synthesis of new pyrene-based materials for applications in super capacitors. I started researching with the Bodwell group in May of last year and synthetic chemistry has completely captured my attention."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
12/ Dr. Karen Parsons, associate dean (research), Faculty of Nursing
"We are working closely with the Alzheimer’s Society of N.L. and the Office of the Seniors’ Advocate of N.L. Our team hopes that our project will lead to further funding allowing us to explore supportive services in all areas of Newfoundland and Labrador for seniors with early dementia."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
13/ Dr. Kris Poduska, professor and head, physics and physical oceanography, Faculty of Science
"I'm a physicist, and I lead a research team that explores how atoms in matter are arranged. Imperfections give clues about how that matter has changed over time. We use this knowledge to develop and analyze materials with technological, geological, and archeological applications."
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
