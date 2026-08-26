Workforce realignment

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

This week, Memorial finalized workforce changes as part of cost reduction measures identified through the 2026–27 budget process and broader efforts to strengthen the university’s financial sustainability.

Throughout this process, the university committed to reducing the need for involuntary impacts wherever possible. This approach prioritized voluntary retirements, the closure of vacant positions and retirements that will not be replaced before considering workforce reductions affecting current employees.

As a result, 107 positions have been eliminated across the university, resulting in approximately $12.7 million in annual cost reductions. Of those impacts, 19 involve position redundancies or contracts ending early/not being renewed.

Individuals have been contacted and will be provided with access to support services.

The positions impacted span across all employment groups, including leadership and management/professional, unionized staff and faculty positions. Position impact details:

51 positions vacated through retirement (47 positions via Voluntary Retirement Program , four non-VRP)

37 vacant positions eliminated

19 involuntary position closures

A broader strategy to right-size Memorial

“These choices are difficult because they affect people who have contributed meaningfully to the Memorial community,” said President Janet Morrison. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure the university is financially sustainable and aligned with the students and communities we serve. The choices we make today must protect Memorial’s academic mission while creating the capacity to invest in its future.”

These changes are part of a broader workforce strategy to realign resources and right-size the university in response to current enrolment, ongoing financial pressures and future needs. They follow months of planning, analysis and review. As part of the budget process, academic units were asked to identify reductions equivalent to four per cent of their budgets, while administrative and support units were asked to identify reductions equivalent to six per cent.

Leaders assessed operational requirements, academic priorities, student impacts and institutional risk while identifying opportunities to achieve the required reductions.

“The colleagues leaving Memorial have made important contributions to this university and to the people around them,” said Dr. Morrison. “We are grateful for their service, the time they have given to Memorial and wish them well in what comes next.”

While the university will continue to monitor its financial position and operational needs, no further broad, university-wide workforce reductions are planned this fiscal year. Any additional changes, if required, are expected to be localized and responsive to specific operational needs.

Supporting our people through change

For employees directly affected, Memorial is providing access to a range of supports and resources, including the Employee Assistance Program, career transition and job search support, resumé and interview coaching, retirement planning resources and mental health counselling.

The Employee Assistance Program remains available to all employees and their immediate family members who may benefit from additional support.

Work is also underway to support teams and leaders as they adjust to changing staffing levels and operational requirements. Leaders will be working with their teams to review priorities, processes and service delivery to ensure expectations remain aligned with available capacity.

The university does not anticipate interruptions to students because of these changes. Deans have been encouraged to accommodate students on waitlists by adding sections where there is sufficient demand. To ensure academic continuity, special funding has been allocated to support contractual teaching in the 2026–27 fiscal year. This investment will help mitigate the impact of voluntary retirements on course delivery.

If students have questions or experience obstacles, they should contact registrar@mun.ca.

Matching resources to future needs

Like many universities across Canada, Memorial is navigating significant and interconnected pressures. Enrolment has declined, there are fewer university-aged learners in Newfoundland and Labrador, operating costs continue to rise and the financial environment for post-secondary education has fundamentally shifted. These are longer-term realities, not short-term fluctuations.

While Memorial expects an increase in new student enrolment this fall, total enrolment is projected to continue declining. This is because the projected increase is not enough to offset successive years of decline and the number of students graduating. As a result, total enrolment is expected to be less again in 2026-2027 than in 2025-2026.

Long-term projections indicate undergraduate and graduate enrolment could decline by an additional 12 per cent by 2030, on top of declines already experienced.

Although Memorial continues to work to attract and retain students, including through a strategic investment in enrolment management, this is expected to mitigate the projected decline over time, not eliminate it entirely.

Enrolment fundamentally drives the size and scale of a university. As enrolment declines, our workforce and services must calibrate to the size and needs of our student population. In an organization where salaries and benefits account for approximately 73 per cent of the operating budget, it is not possible to achieve meaningful long-term cost reductions without considering workforce measures.

Responsible planning means adapting now so Memorial is positioned to advance academic quality, research excellence, the student experience and our special obligation to Newfoundland and Labrador for years to come.

While cost reductions are one part of the university’s response, Memorial continues to invest in priorities that support student recruitment, student success, teaching and learning, organizational effectiveness and employee engagement.

One part of a larger evolution

Workforce changes are one of several actions underway through Memorial Evolve to improve Memorial’s long-term sustainability, including the following:

initiating a review of faculty and school administrative structures , and

Together, these actions reflect a co-ordinated approach to right-sizing the university in response to current pressures and positioning Memorial for future opportunities.

Looking ahead

Every day, in big and small ways, Memorial’s faculty and staff make a difference in the lives of students, communities and the province.

Through teaching, research, service and partnerships, Memorial educates the next generation, solves real-world problems and contributes specialized expertise in areas such as oceans, climate, sustainability and public policy.

The actions underway through Memorial Evolve will strengthen Memorial’s long-term sustainability while ensuring the university can continue investing in areas of greatest impact.

“The challenge before us is ensuring our resources and structures are aligned with our greatest strengths and our greatest opportunities,” said Dr. Morrison. “Our mission has not changed, our strengths have not changed and our obligation to this province has not changed. The work underway today is about ensuring Memorial remains strong, relevant and resilient so we can continue to deliver academic quality, research excellence and an exceptional student experience for years to come.”