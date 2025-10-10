University Transformation Program

Campus and Community

By Trudy Pound-Curtis

Memorial University is establishing an office to lead the university’s transformation projects.

This office will be attached to the Office of the Vice-President (Finance and Administration) and will be staffed with two positions — a permanent lead and a contractual co-ordinator/analyst.

The Transformation Program Office will assist the university to modernize and to become more financially sustainable. It will do this through leading transformational projects, including a new travel and expense management system and a procurement system. These projects will improve user experience and increase efficiency. More is available here.

Transformation projects are large in scope and typically involve developing programs and policy, acquiring technology and reviewing business processes.

In the May 2025 budget update, the university committed to investing in priorities that will help Memorial become more sustainable and efficient. The initial projects of the Transformation Program Office address a number of these priorities. It is anticipated that the outcomes of these projects will also resolve several of the recommendations in the 2023 auditor general’s report.

Future projects for the Transformation Program Office will have similar pan-university impacts and will align with institutional priorities.