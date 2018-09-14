Celebrating science

Public Engagement

By Kelly Foss

Memorial University is ready to celebrate the fifth annual Science Literacy Week.

It kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 16, in Newfoundland and Labrador with a science fair at the Avalon Mall’s Centre Court and continues with 35 activities across the region.

For one week in September, libraries, universities, museums and other partners put on a spectacular nationwide festival of science. The blitz of science-based activities highlights Canada’s outstanding scientists and science communicators from coast-to-coast.

Captivating science

“We are excited to have the opportunity to come together with a growing number of partners to celebrate science in such fun and engaging ways,” said Ashley Wright, chair of the local Science Literacy Week organizing committee and manager of GEO relations at the Johnson GEO Centre.

“This is the fifth year that Newfoundland has been involved in Science Literacy Week and we are proud to be known as the province with the highest amount of events per capita!”

Community partners

Memorial partners in Science Literacy Week include the faculties of Science and Engineering and Applied Science, Botanical Garden, Bonne Bay Marine Station and Let’s Talk Science.

The committee also has many community partners in the region including the Suncor Energy Fluvaruim, Salmonier Nature Park, Manuels River Hibernia Interpretation Centre, St. John’s Public Libraries, Johnson GEO Centre, Admiralty House Communications Museum, The Rooms, Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium and Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – St. John’s Centre.

Something for everyone

During events organized for the week, everyone will have the opportunity to experience the wonder of science first-hand.

Through scientific inquiry and self-discovery, they will gain a better understanding of science and the world around them.

In 2017 more than 2oo partners came together to offer more than 800 Science Literacy Week events in 100 cities across the country, with support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

From public talks to explosive chemistry demos to space carnivals, this year offers something for science lovers of all ages.

For more information about Science Literacy Week activities in Newfoundland and Labrador, visit the calendar of events.