By Heidi Wicks

In the summer of 2017, faculty, staff and students in the School of Pharmacy met to lay the foundation for the next five years of growth.

Foundation for the Future will serve as a living document to monitor and evaluate the school’s goals and objectives for the next five years. Through the planning process, four strategic directions that align with Memorial’s strategic frameworks were identified.

‘Patient-centred models’

“Pharmacy practice today has shifted towards patient-centred models with a more active role in practice, health-care innovation and outcomes-based research,” said Dr. Lisa Bishop, interim dean of the school.

“In the creation of this plan, we needed to address the expanding role of the pharmacist, the teaching and research we conduct in the school and the services we provide to patients and the community to support the changing health-care system.”

The 2018-22 plan builds on the vision to be a distinguished leader in pharmacy education, practice and research to improve people’s health and well-being, as well as the school’s mission to foster excellence in pharmacy education, practice and research in partnership with the broader community, as well as prepare graduates to be leaders, innovators and inter-professional collaborators.

“Our 2014-17 plan focused on teaching and learning, research and public engagement, and in this plan we’re continuing to build upon those, but we’ve added a fourth direction — enabling success — to ensure the human, infrastructure and financial resources are considered in order to achieve our continued growth and success,” said Dr. Bishop.