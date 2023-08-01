 Go to page content

From polar bears to bees

Place-based science at core of Labrador youth summer camp

Aug. 1, 2023

Labrador youth got a taste of everything science at this year’s Labrador Lands and Waters Science Camp.

Group of children and young adults on a beach in sunshine, eating ice cream
Students enjoy the last day of the Labrador Lands and Waters Science Camp in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Photo: Submitted

Since 2018, youth from across Labrador have travelled to attend the camp in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where students learn about science pathways and barriers to learning science in remote and northern locations are decreased.

The camp ran from July 10-14 and targeted Grades 8-11.

Mckenzie Hutchings is the lead organizer for the camp, along with Jamie Jackman and Chelsee Arbour.

“Labrador is rich with research and this camp was created as a way to bridge local youth with the research happening on their homelands,” Ms. Hutchings explained. “Activities are chosen based on student interest and reflect the current research and science happening in the local area, as well as the students’ home communities. Each module also demonstrates career paths in various fields of science.”

Relevant to the lands

This year’s activities included bee-keeping in Labrador; archaeology; polar bears; insects; plants; drones; contamination and discard studies; marine sciences; engineering; climate change; and geographical information systems.

Children and adult standing on wharf. Adult is explaining a concept
Local academics and researchers guide the learners at the camp.
Photo: Submitted

The activities for the participants are specific to Labrador for a reason.

“This is a place-based science camp where the information students are learning is relevant to the lands on which the camp takes place,” said Ms. Hutchings. “We have a specific focus on local science and research opportunities where students can engage and learn from professionals working in Labrador. We also incorporate Indigenous science and traditional knowledge to increase their exposure, their knowledge and also to build important community connections.”

Group of youth examine a polar bear pelt
Learning from a polar bear pelt.
Photo: Submitted

Students also have the opportunity to experience local foods during camp with catering and food preparation that is reflective of Labrador culture.

“Students have had fried bread and jam, bakeapple and redberry tarts and traditional soup, all of which they thoroughly enjoyed.”

Memorial’s Labrador Campus runs the camp, which is free including travel costs, in partnership with the Nunatsiavut Government, NunatuKavut Community Council and the Innu Nation, as well as the Torngat Wildlife, Plants and Fisheries Secretariat.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A sunset on the ocean with pale orange light and dark moody cloud cover.

July 31, 2023

In tribute

Retired engineering professor Dr. Gary Sabin remembered

Images of birch trees on paper

July 26, 2023

Take your medicine

Librarian uses folk remedies and natural materials to create art

Graphic featuring a trophy, star and leaves.

July 25, 2023

‘Exceptional contributions’

Nominations welcome for John Lewis Paton professorship

A student holds up a s'mores treat with other students around him in the background on a beach on a nice day

July 24, 2023

Shad summer

Canadian high school students have educational adventure 'like no other'

The top of a tipi, with the wooden poles crisscrossing together at the top, peeking out of cream coloured canvas wrapped around them. A long pole is to the right, tucked under a flap and pushing the canvas up higher.

July 19, 2023

Spiritual and cultural

Tipi at Grenfell Campus a tie to Indigenous culture, supports well-being

An aerial view of the north side of Memorial's campus in St. John's.

July 18, 2023

Tangible support

Memorial welcomes provincial government investment