 Go to page content

Galbraith Lecture

CTV's Evan Solomon to discuss 2019 federal election

Oct. 21, 2019

By Janet Harron

The 2019 Galbraith Lecture in Public Policy will feature CTV’s Evan Solomon and present a deep dive into the forces and factors at play in the 2019 federal election and what they say about Canada’s place in the world.

Evan Solomon
Photo: Submitted

As Western democracies deal with the rise of populism and a backlash against the norms, alliances and treaties of the last 75 years, what are the biggest challenges and opportunities ahead for Canada?

Mr. Solomon, the host of Canada’s most watched political television show, CTV’s Question Period, will examine the forces at play in the 2019 federal election and what will shape the events of the future.

Monday, Oct. 28

The evening will be hosted by Memorial University alumnus Tim Powers, vice-chairman of leading Canadian public affairs consulting firm, Summa Strategies, and the managing director of Abacus Data, an opinion research company based in Ottawa.

Mr. Powers is also a political commentator, appearing frequently on CBC’s Power and Politics and VOCM, and writes regularly for the Hill Times newspaper in the nation’s capital.

The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion where Mr. Solomon and Mr. Power will be joined by Memorial’s Dr. Amanda Bittner, professor of political science and the director of the Gender and Politics Lab at Memorial University. Dr. Bittner specializes in elections, public opinion and voting and is best known for her work on the role of party leaders in elections around the world.

Dr. Bittner is the recipient of multiple awards for research, service and mentorship, and is frequently called upon by media and the community for her expertise on parties, elections, and gender and politics.

The 2019 Galbraith Lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Signal Hill Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating; the lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 (general admission) and $10 (student) and can be purchased here.

Janet Harron is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. She can be reached at jharron@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Oct. 21, 2019

Socioeconomic differences

Public lecture to discuss health inequality in children

Oct. 18, 2019

Harlow Campus Top 10

Alumna counts down her fave memories – and days until final reunion

Oct. 18, 2019

Remembering Judy

Thirty-nine years since tragedy on the parkway

Ms. Colleen Field and Ms. Jenny Higgins.

Oct. 18, 2019

Wikipedian-in-residence

Author Jenny Higgins tackles N.L. digital content in new role

Oct. 18, 2019

Making a difference

A Q&A with Outstanding Community Service Award recipient Susan Rose

Oct. 17, 2019

Continuing education

Graduating after kids, a career change and a relocation