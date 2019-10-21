Public Engagement

By Janet Harron

The 2019 Galbraith Lecture in Public Policy will feature CTV’s Evan Solomon and present a deep dive into the forces and factors at play in the 2019 federal election and what they say about Canada’s place in the world.

As Western democracies deal with the rise of populism and a backlash against the norms, alliances and treaties of the last 75 years, what are the biggest challenges and opportunities ahead for Canada?

Mr. Solomon, the host of Canada’s most watched political television show, CTV’s Question Period, will examine the forces at play in the 2019 federal election and what will shape the events of the future.

Monday, Oct. 28

The evening will be hosted by Memorial University alumnus Tim Powers, vice-chairman of leading Canadian public affairs consulting firm, Summa Strategies, and the managing director of Abacus Data, an opinion research company based in Ottawa.

Mr. Powers is also a political commentator, appearing frequently on CBC’s Power and Politics and VOCM, and writes regularly for the Hill Times newspaper in the nation’s capital.

The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion where Mr. Solomon and Mr. Power will be joined by Memorial’s Dr. Amanda Bittner, professor of political science and the director of the Gender and Politics Lab at Memorial University. Dr. Bittner specializes in elections, public opinion and voting and is best known for her work on the role of party leaders in elections around the world.

Dr. Bittner is the recipient of multiple awards for research, service and mentorship, and is frequently called upon by media and the community for her expertise on parties, elections, and gender and politics.

The 2019 Galbraith Lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Signal Hill Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating; the lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 (general admission) and $10 (student) and can be purchased here.