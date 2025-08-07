 Go to page content

Johnson Geo Centre named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards winner for 2025

Aug. 7, 2025

By Deborah Coombs

From deep underground to the top of the world.

Locals have long known that Memorial University’s Johnson Geo Centre is a true treasure.

The solar system gallery in the Johnson Geo Centre.
Photo: Submitted

And now Geo has been unearthed internationally, having been recognized as among the Top 10 per cent of “Things to Do” Worldwide, according to Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Selection for the Travelers’ Choice Awards is based on a review of feedback from individuals who have visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

Winners can display the site’s highly recognizable badges on their associated properties and materials to signal to site users that the attraction is highly rated.

With over a billion reviews recorded on the travel site and millions of unique users each month, the crowd-sourced vote of confidence is a great accomplishment.

Rod Taylor demonstrates some of the Geo Centre exhibits for some young visitors.
Photo: Submitted

“We’re delighted to get this incredible news,” said Dr. Rod Taylor, a faculty member in the Department of Earth Sciences and a science interpreter at Geo. “We’re fortunate to work at a world-class facility here at the Geo Centre, and we all come to work every day with full intentions of educating and entertaining each person who comes to visit us. It’s extremely rewarding to know our efforts are appreciated by so many people.”

Kim Shipp, director of the Johnson Geo Centre says the centre is an amazing place to explore, and that the Geo team “works magic (and science) every day to bring it to life.”

“I feel incredibly proud and filled with gratitude to work with such a team,” she said. “It’s their expertise and passion that helped us win this award.”

Earth’s history

Located on (and under!) Signal Hill, the centre’s exhibits underscore the fact that Newfoundland and Labrador’s landscapes, scenic coastlines, great rock formations, turbulent seas and underwater domains, though rugged and sometimes harsh, are not only very beautiful and bountiful, they also tell the amazing geological history of Earth.

Geo aims to get people of all ages excited and informed about science, including our natural history, our resources and resource industries, and science and technology in general.

The Johnson Geo Centre currently boasts a 4.4/5-star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked No. 11 out of 103 “Things to Do” in St. John’s.

Review headlines include such high praise as “Geology REALLY well done!!” (Herb I. from Pennsylvania, U.S.), “Great place to visit, don’t miss it!” (Cindy B.), and “Fun for all ages” (Ken, from Massachusetts, U.S.).

The Geo Centre is Newfoundland and Labrador’s science museum.
Photo: Submitted

Marjorie B. gave Geo five stars and wrote in October 2024: “The best museum of geological history that I’ve ever been to. Worth going and spending several hours! The organization and information are linear, accessible for those who are not geologists and easily read and understandable.”

The centre is open seasonally, from April through December and welcomed over 47,000 visitors in 2024.

Check out all the reviews and discover more about Memorial University’s Johnson Geo Centre here.

Deborah Coombs is a marketing advisor with the Memorial University Botanical Garden and the Johnson Geo Centre. She can be reached at e3dc@mun.ca.

