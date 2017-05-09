Home and abroad

Public Engagement

By Leslie Earle

A $1.5-million investment in the Fisheries and Marine Institute will benefit the marine, aquaculture and ocean technology sectors, locally and around the world.

The funding, announced by the Government of Canada, will support three projects, including the improvement of the institute’s simulator capacity, the establishment of a Regional Aquaculture Centre and advancements in the area of coastal sustainability and climate change.

Regional Aquaculture Centre

A $476,000 investment from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s (ACOA) Innovative Communities Fund will enable MI to establish a Regional Aquaculture Centre in the Coast of Bays region.

The centre will better serve the training, research and technology transfer needs of the aquaculture industry, as well as other maritime training requirements in the area.

The project will also allow MI to enhance its research and training capacity in the region and help address skills development gaps, which are key to ensuring the continued growth and sustainability of the aquaculture industry.

“The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University is a leader in fostering economic development in our province’s ocean and marine sectors and is known worldwide for its innovative technology, top-quality research and development and training capabilities,” said Nick Whalen, member of Parliament, St. John’s East.

“We are pleased to support these initiatives and help MI to advance its international business programming, strengthen its aquaculture training and research capacity and acquire leading-edge technology – all for the benefit of students, industry partners and the provincial economy.”

Training and technology

A total of $594,150 from ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund will enhance technology and training.

The project includes improvements to MI’s full mission ship’s bridge simulator.

The simulator is the cornerstone of MI’s simulation capabilities, which replicates the operations conducted on a ship’s navigation bridge and high voltage training development and simulation for marine and offshore operations.

“The Government of Canada is committed to making strategic investments that stimulate economic growth, create new opportunities and foster broad-based prosperity.” — Navdeep Bains

It will also build on MI’s ocean-mapping capacity with new leading-edge technology, including a highly portable multi-beam echo sounder to support ocean mapping opportunities in shallow water.

“The Government of Canada is committed to making strategic investments that stimulate economic growth, create new opportunities and foster broad-based prosperity,” said Navdeep Bains, minister, Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and minister responsible for ACOA.

“This includes partnering with world-class educational and training institutions like the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University to support projects that contribute to the future growth of key ocean-related industries and help build a strong, diversified and sustainable regional economy.”

International work

To help advance its international business activity in the areas of coastal sustainability, climate change and education program management, MI will also receive $446,250 from ACOA’s Business Development Program for a two-year international business development program.

This investment will support the development and delivery of international education programs and consultancy opportunities.

“These announcements are possible because of our employees who strive to expand our capacity and capabilities to deliver education and research solutions.” — Glenn Blackwood

It will also allow for international marketing activities, conducting local training and promotional workshops, working closely with small and medium enterprises, developing new partnerships and leading business development missions.

“These announcements are possible because of our employees who strive to expand our capacity and capabilities to deliver education and research solutions to our industry, and community partners here and around the globe,” said Glenn Blackwood, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute).

“ACOA’s investments allow these highly qualified people to take advantage of opportunities with our local aquaculture industry and with other sectors worldwide, especially in the face of challenging economic times.”