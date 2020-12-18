Made in Nain

Public Engagement

By Rebecca Cohoe

An award-winning partnership between Memorial University and SmartICE is providing young people in the North and at Memorial with opportunities to learn and grow. The partnership is also helping Northern communities adapt to a changing climate.

The initiative has received significant accolades from the United Nations and was awarded the Arctic Inspiration Prize, among others. Most recently, it was the recipient of the 2020 President’s Award for Public Engagement Partnerships.

“I am delighted that we have been recognized with a President’s Award for our commitment to public engagement,” said Carolann Harding, Executive Director of SmartICE. “We believe in partnerships and practice collaboration, and Memorial University is a wonderful partner in many ways.”

Early beginnings

The collaboration, spanning over a decade, has always been based in deeply engaged relationships between Inuit communities and Memorial University’s faculty, students and staff.

The focus on partnership began during development of the signature climate monitoring technology and collaborative concept, led by founding director, Dr. Trevor Bell, a Department of Geography professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dr. Tom Cooper, a professor in the Faculty of Business Administration, noted that the long history of collaboration was part of what motivated him to submit his nomination for the partnership. “SmartICE is a shining example of public engagement, from its early days emerging from Dr. Bell’s research, to the broad scope and remit of its existing operations,” he said.

From collaborative project to social enterprise

That same emphasis on collaboration, mutual contributions and mutual benefits continues today, with SmartICE operating as a not-for-profit social enterprise. A great example is the SmartICE Northern Production Centre in Nain, Labrador. As part of that operation, Inuit youth from the community are hired to support the manufacturing of SmartBUOY monitoring devices. The up-skilling support provided through SmartICE increases workplace skills and employability.

Rex Holwell is SmartICE’s Northern Production and Regional Operations Lead for the Nunatsiavut Region. He lives in the community, and part of his role includes leading the youth cohorts, from recruitment and orientation, to training and production. “One of the biggest things is having local people here doing the training and working with the youth,” he said.

The SmartICE team takes a very personalized approach, in some cases helping pave the way for youth to participate in the program, like providing contacts for childcare, or coordinating with other support organizations.

The helpful approach extends beyond the time the youth are actually part of SmartICE program, too. “We tell the youth participants that we’ll actively help them look for work while they’re with us, or even after they’re done the course,” said Mr. Holwell. “If you see a job ad, give me a call: I’ll help you update your resume and I’ll be your reference.”

“The SmartICE social enterprise was conceived in response to urgent community priorities and the need for solutions that respect Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit and benefit their communities,” explained Dr. Bell. “Our Northern Production Centre in Nain is living testimony of how our novel actions and social innovations can support youth training and employment, economic development and community well being.”

Student opportunities

Last summer, Memorial’s Centre for Social Enterprise, the School of Social Work and SmartICE worked together to facilitate the first ever internship at the Northern Production Centre. The focus was on the wellbeing of the youth participants, with the goal of identifying and breaking down barriers to participation.

It’s an incredible experiential learning opportunity: students have helped develop SmartICE almost from day one, developing policies, improving the technology, and shaping programming. And the benefits are mutual: the relationship with Memorial means access to smart, motivated students who are willing to learn, contribute, and grow.

As Dr. Bell noted, “Memorial University co-op students and graduates have contributed in many ways to the success of SmartICE, and in turn they have benefited from working with Inuit and the social enterprise approach to technology development and community partnership.”

Shawna Dicker, a fourth year business student agrees. She has worked with SmartICE in Nain, which also happens to be her home community, as a Northern Logistics Coordinator, and will be starting a new position with SmartICE as a Business Development Intern this January.

“I think it was the first time I’d heard of a social enterprise and I was keen on the idea that the job was looking for Inuit specific and it was technology-based as well,” she said, when asked what drew her to working with SmartICE. “I didn’t know much about it at first, but I love learning through experience, and I wanted to thoroughly immerse myself in that atmosphere.”

Shawna worked closely with Mr. Holwell, and another student, Todd Perry, from the School of Social Work to launch the first cohort of the youth program. “It was different working with someone from outside my discipline. I didn’t see the emotional and human aspect of business: so often, it’s all about facts and figures, but working with Todd really brought out that other side,” she said.

Together, the team developed the programming for the youth cohort, with a strong focus on building skills outside of just the actual technology fabrication. “We wanted create a social-emotional element to the program: we wanted it to be a safe space, so that youth would feel comfortable coming to me, Rex or Todd,” said Shawna.

Ms. Dicker’s experiences have also influenced her plans for the future: after she finishes her BA, she plans to apply to the Faculty of Business Administration’s MBA in Social Enterprise and Entrepreneurship. “In our growing social enterprise, students and graduates alike, are finding their work experience is helping to shape and grow the organization,” concluded SmartICE Executive Director, Ms. Harding. “It’s truly a team effort.”

For information on SmartICE, visit www.smartice.org. For information about public engagement at Memorial and the President’s Award for Public Engagement Partnerships, visit www.mun.ca/publicengagement.