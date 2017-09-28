Public Engagement

By Susan White

Enactus Memorial has won second place and $25,000 at the 2017 Enactus World Cup.

The team from Memorial University was the defending world champion, having won in 2016. They also won in 2008. As runner-up, Enactus Memorial also wins prize money from the Ford Better World Award.

India’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business was named the 2017 Enactus World Cup champion.

Puerto Rico placed third and Kyrgyzstan fourth in a final round deemed by organizers as the strongest in the history of the competition. The 2017 Enactus World Cup was held from Sept. 26-28 in London, U.K.

On Sept. 27, Enactus Memorial won the 1 Race 2 End Waste contest and placed second in the World Water Race. Both competitions, held in conjunction with the world cup contest, challenged Enactus teams around the world to provide solutions to the global food waste and water and sanitation crises.

The team from India won the water challenge.

Sucseed sees national growth

Enactus Memorial focused its presentations on the growth of its Project Sucseed, which aims to address food insecurity in remote and northern regions through low-cost hydroponics.

A partnership with the Woodward Group of Companies recently enabled the group to donate and ship Project Sucseed units to every community in Nunavut and several in Northern Labrador, and the group also recently inked a deal with Tim Hortons to bring the project to schools across Canada.

Enactus Memorial is the most successful team in Canada with 10 national titles to its credit and is the only Canadian team to ever win the world cup.

Enactus is an international non-profit organization that mobilizes post-secondary students to develop projects that use business processes and models to improve the lives of people in their communities.

Thirty-five teams from around the world competed in the 2017 Enactus World Cup.