Public Engagement

By Jackey Locke

When COVID-19 arrived on our shores, Memorial engineers and other experts joined forces with members of the private sector to help Newfoundland and Labrador in the fight against the global health crisis.

From using robots to designing, fabricating and testing critical personal protective equipment (PPE), to consulting and advising on chemical compatibilities of soaps and disinfectants, to working with local manufacturers to produce PPE locally and aiding in the search for therapies and vaccines, Memorial engineers put their expertise – and time – to work.

Everyone welcome

A Speaking of Engineering public lecture will feature a panel discussing these and numerous other ways Memorial engineers supported front line workers and helped keep our population safe from COVID-19.

Participants include Dr. Lesley James, associate professor, Department of Process Engineering; Dr. Kelly Hawboldt, professor, Department of Process Engineering; Dr. Ting Zou, assistant professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. Jonathan Anderson, assistant professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; and Richard Meaney, director, Department of Technical Services.

The virtual event will be broadcast live on Webex Events. To join on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., please visit here.

This lecture series is an initiative of Memorial’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, and is co-sponsored by the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador.