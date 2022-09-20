Sustainable future

Public Engagement

By Rebecca Cohoe and Jeff Green

One of three special stories in the Gazette recognizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Global Goals Week, Sept. 16–25. Read them all by following the Related Content links below.

There’s an undeniable sense of place in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Our physical location — an island shrouded by a cold, wet and oftentimes unforgiving coastal environment — has influenced our culture and people for generations.

It’s also shaped our university and the deep collaborations we have with our many public partners.

We draw inspiration from our place in this world and the water that surrounds us. When it comes to the ocean, we are international leaders, together.

Earlier this year, Memorial received positive results as part of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measure the impact of universities in contributing to the United Nations sustainable development goals. Read more here.

Memorial ranks among the top 30 universities worldwide for its leadership in addressing issues related to the United Nations sustainability development goal No. 14: Life Below Water, a ranking that also reflects the strengths of our partnerships with the ocean sector of Newfoundland and Labrador, and beyond.

We asked some of our public partners to share their vision for a sustainable ocean future in Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can find their responses below.