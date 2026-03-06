What Secularism Hides

Public Engagement

In Canada and elsewhere, secularism is often presented as a framework for managing religious diversity and protecting democratic values.

Yet as ongoing public and legal debates make clear, its meaning and consequences remain far from settled.

Dr. Benjamin L. Berger, a professor at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, suggests that debates around secularism point to a deeper problem with the concept itself.

Next week, he will bring that argument to St. John’s as the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and its research hub, the Nexus Centre, welcomes him to deliver this year’s Henrietta Harvey Lecture.

On secularism

“When we talk about the place of religion in law and politics today, the word secularism is quick to appear,” Dr. Berger said. “But what does it mean? Or, better yet, what meanings does it carry? My sense is that the term tends to hide more than it shows, that it does little to help us sort out the key questions that the relationship between law, politics and religion really calls on us to answer.”

Rather than treating secularism as a ready-made solution, Dr. Berger suggests we all need to examine the assumptions built into the term and consider how it shapes legal and political arguments.

Drawing on global patterns in the interaction of law and religion (focusing in particular on Canada), the lecture will explore the history, uses and limits of secularism as a guiding idea.

The topic is especially timely.

In the weeks following the lecture, the Supreme Court of Canada is expected to hear arguments related to Quebec’s Act Respecting the Laicity of the State, which restricts the wearing of religious symbols in certain public roles.

“At a time when questions around secularism are headed to the Supreme Court of Canada,” said Dr. Berger. “I think it’s critically important to take a much closer look at this concept, but also to try to look through it, at what it conceals.”

Lecture’s history

The Henrietta Harvey Lecture series brings leading scholars to Newfoundland and Labrador each year, creating opportunities for informed public engagement with issues that shape our collective life.

This year’s lecture takes place on Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at The Rooms in St. John’s.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online.