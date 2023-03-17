Public Engagement

By Kelly Foss

An expert in food insecurity will give a free public lecture on the Memorial St. John’s campus.

Dr. Valerie Tarasuk is a professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto. She will give the annual Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture on March 22.

“Who is food insecure in this country and why?” said Dr. Tarasuk. “Why is food insecurity such a serious problem in Canada and in Newfoundland and Labrador? What does the evidence tell us about the effectiveness of our current responses to this problem? What would it take to move the needle?”

She will address these key questions in a public lecture titled, Reducing Food Insecurity: What Will It Take?

During her 30-year career, Dr. Tarasuk has led several studies into the scope, nature and health implications of household food insecurity in Canada. She’s assessed the effectiveness of community responses and determined the effects of public policies and programs on food insecurity rates.

Her talk will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, room IIC-2001. The lecture is open to all and will be followed by a reception. Parking is available in lot 17.

Dr. Tarasuk will also deliver a research seminar titled Food Insecurity: A Food Problem or a Social Determinant of Health on Thursday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in CSF-1302

The Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture is hosted by the Department of Biochemistry. It was established by a bequest from Dr. Nigel Rusted in memory of his sister, a dietitian and high-ranking RCAF squadron leader in the Eastern Air Command during the Second World War.