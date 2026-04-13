100 photos for 100 years

Research

By Jeff Green

PhD student Padmapriya Srinivasan's research is part of the project, Life in Plastic: Can it be Fantastic?

A special centennial project at Memorial captured some of the experts, experiments and moments illuminating the university’s broad research activities in photos.

Picture Us: A Research at Memorial Event is a gallery exhibition organized and hosted by the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation).

As one of the university’s 100th Anniversary Funded Projects, the project showcased 100 researchers and research teams over 10 months, from March 2025-March 2026. Every gallery featured 10 unique photos, with submissions from across the university, including a strong focus on student researchers.

One of the goals of the initiative was to bring research teams together, which was evident during the last gallery opening.

“Picture Us gave us a platform outside of our usual circles, bringing us into conversations with researchers from across Memorial,” said Deepal Deshpande, a master’s student with Dr. Andrew Lang’s lab in the Department of Biology, Faculty of Science.

He and his colleagues, Tori Cable, an honours student, and Yvonne He, a PhD candidate, were featured in the photo, All In a Day’s Work.

“It gave us a space to share ideas with people beyond our field and build connections across disciplines, and it made our work as students feel more connected to the larger research community at Memorial,” said Mr. Deshpande.

For Dr. Chinelo Ezenwa, an assistant professor in the Department of English and Communications and Media Studies, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the gallery exhibition was a chance for her to meet colleagues from other disciplines. She joined Memorial in December 2024.

“Picture Us offered a unique chance for me and our community to explore the transformative and impactful research at Memorial University and reflect on its influence locally, nationally and globally,” she said. Her photo, What Has Black Hair Got to Do With It!!, was part of the latest gallery.

“Personally, submitting a picture pushed me to rethink how I present my research to a broader audience, plus seeing my work up on the wall was really cool!”

Picture Us is currently on display within the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation), suite IIC-3003, Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, St. John’s campus.

See below for the researchers featured in the 10th and final exhibition.