By Janet Harron

A female-faculty centred writing boot camp proved so successful in the spring semester that organizers in the Department of Political Science are holding a second edition this month.

“Colleagues who participated last time indicated that they got an incredible amount of work done, they had a blast networking with other female colleagues and many noted how great it was to feel the collective buzz of productivity in the room,” said Dr. Amanda Bittner, one of the co-organizers along with her colleague, Isabelle Cote.

“There is no doubt that the research/writing boot camp is a game changer.”

Spots still available

The research and writing boot camp will be held Aug. 14-16 in A-1043.

There are still spots available for all female faculty – tenure, tenure-track and per course instructors are all welcome. Preference will be given to Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences faculty members.

To register, email Juanita Lawrence by Aug. 9.