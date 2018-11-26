A Memorial first

Research

By Jeff Green

A Memorial expert specializing in Arctic offshore engineering is the first Canadian to receive a prestigious international prize for maritime research.

Dr. Claude Daley, associate dean (research) and professor, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is this year’s recipient of the Dr. Kenneth S. M. Davidson Medal, presented by the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).

SNAME was founded in 1893 to advance the art, science and practice of naval architecture, shipbuilding and marine engineering.

Dr. Daley is considered one of the world’s leading authorities in ice class ship structures.

Above and beyond

“For me this is the highest level of professional recognition that I can think of in my field,” he said during a conversation with the Gazette. “I’m still somewhat shocked and trying to absorb it.

“Winning the Davidson Medal is not like any other success I’ve had,” added Dr. Daley, whose expertise also includes marine structural design and analysis, offshore marine safety and simulation. “There is something more comprehensive about this that clearly goes beyond success in a project or a publication.”

Key role

SNAME noted that Dr. Daley has played a pivotal role in the development of the world’s polar shipping rules as well as one of its main precursors, the Canadian Arctic Shipping Pollution Prevention Regulations.

Dr. Daley began his work in ice mechanics and polar ocean engineering when he joined Arctec Canada Limited in 1979. In 1995 he joined Memorial, where he has led an active career. He was principal investigator on an $8-million Sustainable Technology for Polar Ships and Structures (STePS2) research project, which developed design and assessment tools for ships and offshore structures in the Arctic.

Recognized leader

Dr. Daley is a fellow of SNAME, Engineers Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering. He has also taken on leadership roles within his faculty, including serving as chair of the ocean/naval program and director of the Ocean Engineering Research Centre. Dr. Daley is also the former vice-chair of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador board of examiners. He maintains strong collaborative working relationships with industry, government and academia.

“I just happen to have been selected, but I know that I have many colleagues who all help make Memorial’s reputation what it is.” — Dr. Claude Daley

Dr. Daley says receiving the Davidson Medal is “very heartening.”

“I really think that there are great people here at Memorial, and many people who are at the leading edge of ocean engineering, especially as it relates to harsh environments and Arctic engineering,” he said.

“In my mind, we are one of a mere handful of universities who together define the leading edge. This Davidson win lends support to my belief about Memorial’s position in the world. I just happen to have been selected, but I know that I have many colleagues who all help make Memorial’s reputation what it is and who have allowed me to thrive. This win says more about Memorial than it does about me.”

