Acclaim from the academy

By Susan Flanagan and Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science is celebrating two of its own who are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE).

The CAE is an independent, non-profit organization established in 1987 to serve the country in matters that concern engineering.

Ceremony in Ottawa

Drs. Brian Veitch and Claude Daley were inducted as fellows of the CAE during the academy’s annual general meeting and symposium on Monday, June 26, in Ottawa, Ont.

Fellows of the academy are nominated and elected by their peers, in view of their distinguished achievements and career-long service and contributions to the engineering profession.

“Their innovative work has put Memorial on the international engineering map.” — Dr. Ray Gosine

“Memorial’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science is proud to have researchers like Drs. Veitch and Daley,” said Dr. Ray Gosine, vice-president (research), pro tempore, and CAE fellow.

“Their innovative work has put Memorial on the international engineering map, and I congratulate both on their latest accomplishment. Through their research leadership and strong partnerships with industry around the globe, Drs. Veitch and Daley have contributed significantly to the safety and advancement of offshore engineering projects in Canada and beyond. By sharing their expertise with students, both researchers are ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador, and Canada, are equipped with well-prepared engineers in the future.”

Dr. Brian Veitch

Dr. Veitch is a professor in the Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering and the NSERC/Husky Energy Industrial Research Chair in Safety at Sea.

He obtained a PhD degree in engineering at the Helsinki University of Technology, now Aalto University, in 1995 and began teaching at Memorial in 1998. His research involves virtual environments and efforts to improve safety at sea by focusing attention on the human element of safety.

He’s particularly interested in the safety of people who work in maritime environments, such as the offshore petroleum industry and the shipping industry.

The innovative simulator technology that Dr. Veitch and his team have developed has greatly improved marine safety worldwide by providing those working at sea with the tools they need to respond to emergencies in dangerous and unpredictable offshore conditions.

His research has played a leading role in the creation of a standard for emergency escape, evacuation and rescue for Canadian and international offshore industries. For this work, he has also been honoured as a fellow of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the Royal Institute of Naval Architects.

“It’s an honour to be recognized by my senior peers,” said Dr. Veitch.

“The CAE is also part of the Council of Canadian Academies, which provides a mechanism for members to contribute to public policy in Canada through independent, evidence-based assessments of important issues.”

Dr. Claude Daley

Dr. Daley is a professor in the Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering and associate dean (research) in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

He specializes in Arctic offshore engineering and is one of the world’s leading experts in the structural design of ice-going ships in ice-covered waters.

His areas of interest include ice interaction, ice mechanics and simulation, discrete mechanics and chaos theory, solid destruction mechanics and offshore design/regulation rule development.

Dr. Daley obtained his PhD in 1991 from Aalto University and, in addition to teaching courses in ship structures and ice mechanics, was principal investigator on an $8-million Sustainable Technology for Polar Ships and Structures (STePS2) research project, which developed design and assessment tools for ships and offshore structures in the Arctic.

“I’m very honoured to be joining the Canadian Academy of Engineering as a fellow,” said Dr. Daley.

“As the years go by and I think about the role of engineering in society, I continue to be amazed by the many challenges that engineering faces as it serves society’s needs. The CAE plays an important leadership role, representing the best of Canadian engineering capabilities. I hope to continue supporting excellence in engineering in Canada.”

‘Exceptional contributions’

“Congratulations to Drs. Veitch and Daley,” said Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, and CAE fellow.

“Both have made exceptional contributions to the engineering profession and this recognition by their peers is very deserving. Their seminal contributions to offshore safety and ice-ship interactions, among others, are key reasons why our ocean and naval architectural engineering program and research activities are so highly renowned, nationally and internationally.”

Drs. Veitch and Daley join other fellows with strong ties to the Memorial community, including faculty members, alumni and friends who have been inducted over the years.