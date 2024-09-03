Research

By Jackey Locke

For the third consecutive year, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) has recognized a group of four Memorial researchers — one of the country’s highest academic honours.

Class of 2024

This year’s quartet includes three elected new fellows: Drs. Octavia Dobre, professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and interim dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; Uta Passow, professor, Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science; Lisa Rankin, professor, Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and college member Josh Rash, associate professor, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Science.

“First in 2022, then in 2023 and now in 2024, we celebrate four more of our researchers for their innovative and inspiring work,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Warm congratulations to these experts for leading impactful projects, in areas including advanced wireless communications; climate change; indigenization; and behavioural medicine. We are so proud of your contributions.”

Dr. Octavia Dobre

Dr. Octavia Dobre, tier 1 Canada Research Chair in ubiquitous connectivity, is recognized as a global leader in the field of wireless, optical and underwater communication and networking technologies.

Her tireless effort in training and technology transfer directly improved the operational outcome of interconnected consumers, industry and defence systems.

Dr. Dobre is at the forefront of communication technology development, using various methods to meet the requirements of next-generation networks.

“I am very grateful to the Royal Society of Canada for recognizing my research,” said Dr. Dobre. “I am proud to be among a talented group of people as I aim to help position Canada as a leader in the knowledge-based digital economy.”

She says the honour isn’t hers alone.

“I am fortunate to have such a wonderful support system,” she said. “I want to acknowledge my family and friends, my esteemed colleagues and incredible students and post-doctoral fellows, as well as those who supported my nomination. I feel, indeed, fortunate.”

Dr. Uta Passow

Dr. Uta Passow, a tier 1 Canada Research Chair in biological oceanographic processes, is a world-class researcher in biological oceanography.

She is globally recognized for her research focused on increasing an understanding of the impact of climate change and oil or plastic pollution on marine ecosystems and developing mediating measures.

Her discovery that marine snow efficiently transports oil to the seafloor changed how oil-spill response planning is conducted internationally.

“I feel very honoured, flattered and thankful for the respect this conveys,” said Dr. Passow. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the RSC. I am very grateful to my peers who nominated me, wrote letters of support, reviewed the nomination and making it happen. Thank you, I appreciate it very much!”

Dr. Passow emphasizes the team effort behind the research.

“While I appreciate that I’m personally being recognized, my research is the result of many collaborations and student activities,” she said. “I feel that I’m representing a larger group of people trying to grow our understanding of the oceans.”

Dr. Lisa Rankin

Dr. Lisa Rankin is the Memorial University Research Chair in Northern Indigenous and Community Archaeology. She has been a leader in Canadian archaeology for more than 30 years.

Her research has significantly advanced our understanding of Labrador Inuit history and influenced communities, scholars and policy-makers.

Dr. Rankin’s research and research practice transformed archaeological scholarship to be inclusive and respectful of Indigenous voices and to showcase best practices for the wider academic community.

“My work has both research and community-based goals,” she said. “I work alongside Indigenous communities who want to learn more about their deep history and reclaim a heritage that colonial processes have tried to sever. For me, archaeology involves learning about the past and learning ways to use that past which are beneficial in the present. I am absolutely delighted that the RSC has recognized applied research as valuable.”

Dr. Rankin says she is grateful for the support of Labrador Inuit communities.

“I would just like to thank the Labrador Inuit communities that I work with,” she said. “I would not do this work without their support and this recognition is as much for them as for me. My heart is full of gratitude for their kindness, interest, patience and help along the way, and for trusting me to explore their history.”

Dr. Josh Rash

Dr. Josh Rash is an expert in clinical health psychology. His research has profoundly improved the lives of people managing chronic health conditions.

His research interests are in the area of behavioural medicine and focus on two areas.

One area is understanding how biopsychosocial factors influence the development and progression of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, pain and cancer; the second is designing and implementing behavioural interventions aimed at improving the lives of individuals living with chronic illness.

“I feel humbled and honoured to be joining outstanding colleagues in the RSC, who are engaged in exceptional research to help advance our collective mandate to understand and address issues that are critical to Canada and Canadians,” said Dr. Rash. “This recognition highlights the importance and significance of research that my colleagues and I are advancing, such as improving equitable access to evidence-based resources across the continuum of care for the management of pain, mental health and substance use concerns.”

Dr. Rash adds the Royal Society of Canda recognition is a testament to the outstanding supervision and exceptional mentorship he received throughout his career.

“I feel privileged to stand on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “Science and the advancement of society are team sports, so to speak. This recognition allows me to forge new connections across disciplines and actively collaborate with members of the RSC for the betterment of Canada and the world.”

Drs. Dobre, Passow and Rankin join 29 other Memorial researchers the RNC elected as fellows; while Dr. Rash joins 19 other researchers the RSC elected to its College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

The group will be formally recognized in November in Vancouver, B.C.

The group will be formally recognized in November in Vancouver, B.C.