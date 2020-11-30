 Go to page content

Binge drinking and the brain

PhD graduate plans to apply doctoral research to practical setting

Research

Nov. 30, 2020

By Marcia Porter

Dr. Matthew Lamont just started Memorial’s medical doctor program – even though he’s already a doctor.

Dr. Lamont graduated with his PhD in pharmacy this fall, with his doctoral research focusing on adolescent binge drinking.

‘Cumulative effects’

“It’s surprisingly common for people of a wide range of ages to report binge-drinking in the past 30 days; while a single binge drinking session would be relatively harmless, it’s the cumulative effects in which there is potential harm,” he said.

Interested in the impact of substance abuse and addiction on the human brain since his undergraduate days as a B.Sc. (psychology) student at the University of New Brunswick, Dr. Lamont was drawn to the work of Dr. John Weber, a professor in Memorial’s School of Pharmacy.

Dr. Weber’s research focuses on substance abuse and compounds that protect against brain aging, trauma and neurodegenerative disease.

“Depending on how much someone drinks when they are young, this could lead to adverse effects.” — Dr. John Weber

Dr. Lamont first arrived at Memorial to complete his master of science degree (neuroscience) under Dr. Weber’s supervision.

He continued into a PhD program with Dr. Weber, with funding for his research provided by a generous Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Alexander Graham Bell Scholarship.

“Matthew’s research is important because it shows that multiple episodes of binge drinking during the adolescent brain period may lead to long-term consequences,” said Dr. Weber.

“Depending on how much someone drinks when they are young, this could lead to adverse effects on motor co-ordination and memory many years later.”

From left are Dr. Matthew Lamont, who worked with his PhD supervisor, Dr. John Weber, on research about adolescent binge drinking, with results that pointed to potential long-term consequences on memory and motor co-ordination many years later.
Photo: Dr. Rich Blenkinsopp

The findings point to the need for a deeper dive into the issue, with binge drinking among young people almost a societal right-of-passage that’s prevalent across the country, including in Newfoundland and Labrador, says Dr. Weber.

Long-term implications

When Dr. Lamont began his research a few years ago, he had a feeling the results would be striking.

“It acts as a red flag, that more research is needed around binge drinking and its implications in our long-term health,” he said.

“I began to realize that I could help even a greater number of people through research and creating new knowledge.” — Dr. Matthew Lamont

During the course of his work, both at the master’s and doctoral level, Dr. Lamont made another significant discovery – this time about himself and his future career.

“I had always dreamed of going to medical school as a young boy in order to help people suffering with illness and disease,” he said. “However, I began to realize that I could help even a greater number of people through research and creating new knowledge.”

Now enrolled in the MD program at Memorial’s Faculty of Medicine, he is looking ahead to eventually becoming a clinical researcher and applying his findings in the practice setting.

“Too often the results generated by basic research take way too long to be put into a practical application, often over 15 years from the initial date of publication. I think this is an area that I can contribute to significantly.”

Deep dive

While his focus shifts to completing his MD, Dr. Lamont recognizes the importance of a continued look at binge drinking among young people.

“My work found inflammation of brain tissue, so future work could focus more on how alcohol is influencing inflammation,” he said.

“The other big area that sticks out to me is the behavioural changes seen from treatment; more work here could look at if the treated subjects regained their impaired mental faculties after even more time post-alcohol or if there are potentially other impairments we did not test for.”

Marcia Porter is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy. She can be reached at mlporter@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 1, 2020

Message for students

Holiday season travel restrictions; only essential travel recommended

Dec. 1, 2020

Virtual mentors

Power of connection at work with MUN Mentors program

Nov. 27, 2020

A trans-Atlantic friendship

Harlow Campus's role in the genesis of best friends – 15 years on

Nov. 26, 2020

‘Accessible opportunities’

Memorial to offer support program for former youth in care

The provincial government is investing more than $1.6 in funding for eight projects to celebrate Research Week.

Nov. 26, 2020

Fostering innovation

More than $1.6-million provincial investment to strengthen research expertise

Nov. 26, 2020

Town hall recap

Employee town hall recording now available