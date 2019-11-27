Capturing research

 Go to page content

National contest looking for best scientific images by Jan. 13

Research

Nov. 27, 2019

By Jeff Green

Memorial researchers and students looking to showcase their research and creativity can now enter a national image contest  with top prizes up for grabs.

Participants can enter on their own or as part of a group.

Science Exposed challenges individuals and groups to provide new perspectives on science with a chance to win cash prizes of $2,000.

Images highlighting research in all fields can be submitted. Contestants can submit images taken by a camera or images seen through a piece of equipment in a research lab.

Organized by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and l’Association francophone pour le savoir, the contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as professors. Full eligibility details are online.

Among the goals of the contest is to highlight Canadian research and foster an interest in science.

Looking for inspiration?

Check out and download previous winners online, including Euri Papanicolaou, a master of science degree in the Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science.

He won back in 2017 for his photo, Deep Sea Endeavours.

Euri Papanicolaou took this prize-winning photo of an octopus.
Photo: Euri Papanicolaou

More details about the contest will be shared via the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s Twitter feed and #ScienceExposed.

The deadline to submit research images is Jan. 13, 2020.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

