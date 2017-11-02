Scientific eye

Research

By Jeff Green

A Memorial graduate student has won a national photography contest.

Euri Papanicolaou is completing a master of science degree in the Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science.

His photo, titled Deep Sea Endeavours, is one of three images selected for a $2,000 Jury Prize as part of the Science Exposed contest, which is organized by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. The competition highlights top images featuring scientific research in all fields of study.

Mr. Papanicolaou’s photo depicts an octopus, of the species Graneledone boreopacifica, captured hovering over a lightly sedimented and fractured basalt lava flow 2,100 metres below sea level.

The photo was taken while the scientific research team Mr. Papanicolaou is working with was aboard the Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully in 2016.

The purpose of the cruise was to study the Endeavour hydrothermal vent fields and associated biological communities along the Juan de Fuca mid-ocean ridge, 300 kilometres off the west coast of British Columbia, in Canada’s first marine protected area.

Scientific inspiration

Mr. Papanicolaou, whose supervisor is Dr. John Jamieson, Canada Research Chair in Marine Geology in the Department of Earth Sciences, says having his image selected helps showcase important Canadian research.

“The visual wonders scientists are given a chance to experience is one aspect of our research that is often underrated,” he told the Gazette.

“I hope that showing this side of science inspires others to venture into studying science, pursuing curiosities of the world around them.”

Trio of photos

Two other Memorial photos were among a total of 20 images shortlisted for the Science Exposed contest.

The Science Exposed contest lists fostering an interest in science and scientific curiosity and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and to new uses of scientific images among its goals.

The contest challenged research groups or individuals to tell science stories through vibrant and exciting images.