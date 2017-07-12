Chancellor sets sail

Research

By Susan Flanagan

When the Polar Prince sets sail today, Memorial’s chancellor will embark on an incredible voyage – one that will take her through the Narrows to Northern Labrador.

Dr. Susan Dyer Knight is the Canada C3 ambassador on leg 5 that leaves St. John’s on the evening of July 12 and sails to Nain.

“I have done a lot of things since I became chancellor in 2012, but I have to say, this is the first time I will participate in a scientific sea voyage,” she said, just before she boarded the 67-metre research icebreaker which began its 150-day trans-Canada sea voyage in Toronto, Ont., on June 1.

The expedition, sailing from coast to coast to coast, is a signature project for Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

‘Great opportunity’

The voyage is an initiative of the Students on Ice Foundation. Organizers have invited Canadians to participate in one or several legs of the journey either in person or virtually.

“It is a great opportunity to share the excitement of our 150th anniversary with so many Canadians from diverse backgrounds, as well as the student ambassadors who will be on board,” she said. “We will visit many coastal communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and together witness the scientific research happening on board.”

“I am looking forward to meeting and collaborating with the other participants as we learn more about our country,” Dr. Dyer Knight continued. “As ever, I am proud to be an ambassador for our place and for Memorial on this voyage and along the way to share information about some of Memorial’s world-class teaching, research and public engagement activities.”

Dr. Knight’s itinerary includes stops in Terra Nova, Fogo Island, and L’Anse aux Meadows on the island. The Labrador portion includes Red Bay, the Mealy Mountains National Park, Rigolet, Hopedale and Nain.

“It is a privilege and a gift to be able to experience our great country’s special anniversary in this remarkable way.” — Dr. Susan Dyer Knight

Dr. Dyer Knight’s journey ends in Nain on July 23. She says it’s an experience that will resonate with her for the rest of her life.

“I wish for good sailing weather, new friends, fresh insights, even better research outcomes to those continuing on through the Northwest Passage and to the west coast of this beautiful country. It is a privilege and a gift to be able to experience our great country’s special anniversary in this remarkable way.”

The Canada C3 voyage is expected to end on Oct. 28, in Victoria, B.C.

Follow the voyage and learn more about the trip online.