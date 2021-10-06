Research

By Jeff Green

Get ready to be inspired.

Memorial is once again shining a spotlight on its amazing researchers and their groundbreaking work during Research Week 2021.

This year’s celebrations take place Nov. 22-26.

Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research), joins President Timmons in extending a personal invite to all members of the university community to get involved in planning and participating in activities.

“Since its launch four years ago, Research Week has grown to become Memorial’s flagship research event to celebrate our talented researchers and their innovative scholarship,” Dr. Bose told the Gazette.

“As Newfoundland and Labrador’s university, our researchers are advancing knowledge and pushing the boundaries of innovation. These activities have global reach and local impact. I invite us all to take a closer look at how Memorial’s diverse research activities are helping to build a better tomorrow.”

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.

Getting involved

Dr. Bose invites researchers, staff, post-doctoral fellows and students to think of ways of participating and organizing sessions.

Last year, activities ranged from lively virtual discussions and research showcases to lunch and learns and special workshops.

Importance of research

Research is a core priority for Memorial and remains a vital component of the critical mission of our university.

It has been nearly 30 years since the Office of the Vice-President (Research) was established to guide the university’s research activities.

In that time, total research income has grown from approximately $30 million per year to more than $160 million and is presently the highest at a university in Atlantic Canada. That funding comes through competitive processes from the federal government, including the granting councils and the provincial government, as well as the industry and non-profit sectors.

Memorial’s faculty and students undertake pure and applied research and creative activity, generating new knowledge and scholarship across a wide array of disciplines.

Dr. Bose says Research Week is the prime opportunity to recognize that success.

Submit your events

Those who are organizing an event should send the title of the session, date, time, virtual log-in instructions or room/building location and a short description, to vprfeedback@mun.ca no later than Monday, Nov. 8, in order to have details added to an online events calendar.

Further information about Research Week will be added, so check back for updates. #researchweek2021