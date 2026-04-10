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‘Conversion to commodities’

Terra Nova Innovator sets sights on turning existential threat of CO2 into economic driving force

April 10, 2026

By Jeff Green

A Memorial University chemist is leading a groundbreaking study that could help reshape climate change mitigation.

Dr. Talia Stockmann, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry in the Faculty of Science, is the newest recipient of the Terra Nova Innovator Award, a prestigious honour valued at $50,000.

She says at this early stage in her career, opportunities like this one are “incredibly significant.”

“This funding will allow us to make foundational discoveries that will be the cornerstone of my research career,” said Dr. Stockman, who joined Memorial in 2018, specializing in electrochemistry.

Valuable research

Dr. Stockmann and her team are examining ways to develop new materials that can convert carbon dioxide into value-added products.

Doing so, she says, will turn “the existential threat of climate change into an economic driving force.”

Specifically, they’re adding copper and copper-alloy nanoparticle catalysts — materials that speed up chemical reactions — to a piece of technology known as a supercritical carbon dioxide reactor.

“If we are going to develop strategies to overcome climate change, they don’t also have to be at the detriment of our economy.” — Dr. Talia Jane Stockmann

Supercritical carbon dioxide is a special phase of matter in which the gas has been heated and compressed into a state where it has properties of both a liquid and a gas.

The reactor in her lab was designed by the Department of Technical Services’ engineering team.

Dr. Talia Jane Stockmann in her lab in the Core Science Facility on Memorial's St. John's campus.
Dr. Talia Jane Stockmann in her lab in the Core Science Facility on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Dr. Stockmann’s PhD student Oforbuike Egbe has already shown a proof-of-concept copper and copper-alloy electrode catalyst that converts carbon dioxide gas to ethylene.

She says ethylene is an important industrial chemical that is used to make some household plastics, such as polyethylene

“This means we can capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and permanently store it in a very useful and versatile material.”

While there’s still work to do, Dr. Stockmann says her lab’s research shows carbon dioxide can be seen as a valuable resource and not strictly as a pollutant.

“Suncor is proud to support initiatives that empower researchers and strengthen the communities where we operate.” — Kirk Goobie

Dr. Stockmann says climate change is a complex challenge and requires multiple strategies to tackle it.

With Newfoundland and Labrador inherently connected to the coast, she says communities and people increasingly face the risks, dangers and impacts of climate change and global warming.

She says her “sincere hope” is that the research improves the lives of all Canadians by reducing greenhouse gases so that those communities are not so severely affected by climate change.

“If we are going to develop strategies to overcome climate change, they don’t also have to be at the detriment of our economy,” said Dr. Stockmann. “Canada has the resources — copper, nickel, iron — that can be used as industrial materials as well as the expertise for carbon dioxide conversion to commodities that build our economy. If we can do this with Canadian steel, Canadian copper and Canadian ingenuity that offers a solution to the world, why not? What’s stopping us?”

Adventurous research

The award is supported through funding from Suncor on behalf of partners in the Terra Nova oil field.

The Terra Nova Innovator Award builds on the legacy of the Petro-Canada Young Innovator Award and reflects a shared commitment by Suncor Energy Inc. and Memorial University to enable exceptional faculty to be adventurous in their research, to explore novel ideas and to investigate important subjects creatively.

“Suncor is proud to support initiatives that empower researchers and strengthen the communities where we operate, including here in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Kirk Goobie, vice-president, east coast, Suncor. “The Terra Nova Innovator Award reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and creating opportunities for local talent to thrive.”

“Dr. Stockmann is gaining traction as a rigorous scientist advancing key knowledge about climate change.” — Dr. Tana Allen

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research and innovation), says the Terra Nova Innovator Award continues to open doors for researchers.

“Through a long-time collaboration with Suncor and its partners, Memorial researchers can unravel questions about important issues facing our world,” said Dr. Allen. “Dr. Stockmann is gaining traction as a rigorous scientist advancing key knowledge about climate change. Well-deserved congratulations to her on receiving this honour.”

2026 deadline

The next deadline for the Terra Nova Innovator Award is on Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. Design featuring a grey background, yellow and grey light bulbs with the text Making an Impact. Applications due May 1 for Terra Nova Innovator Award. White Memorial and Suncor logos are included.

More information about the award, including its updated terms of reference and important information for applicants, is available online.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

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