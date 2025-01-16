Research

By Jeff Green

Tackling climate change. Developing innovative technologies for the mining industry. Solving offshore engineering challenges.

They are just a sample of projects led by Memorial University researchers that aim to solve complex challenges and advance new knowledge across various disciplines.

In collaboration with industry and academic partners, the teams are focused on creating a real impact here at home and abroad.

The Government of Canada is supporting the work through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance Grants program with more than $4.3 million in investments.

“The ongoing support of the federal government provides unique flexibility and freedom for our teams to focus and deepen their understanding of critical issues facing communities around the world,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “It also provides foundational opportunities for graduate students and emerging scholars to receive practical hands-on training. Memorial is grateful for this incredible investment to grow our research expertise and expand industry collaborations.”

Researchers based in the faculties of Science and Engineering and Applied Science, as well as the schools of Science and Environment and Fisheries are among the Memorial units benefitting from the investment.

A number of other Memorial researchers are collaborators and partners on numerous projects that also received support.

Faculty of Science

Dr. Mark D. Berry, Department of Biochemistry, The effects of carnosine supplementation on whole body physiological responses, $25,000

Dr. Andrew Lang, Department of Biology, Enhanced tracking of the circulation of and risk from highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses at the human-wildlife interface, $150,000

Dr. Marco Merkli, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Correlations and protection of quantum properties, $25,000

Dr. Stephen Piercey, Department of Earth Sciences, Geology, Mineralogy, and Genesis of Critical Metal-Bearing Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Deposits, $718,360

Dr. Julissa Roncal, Department of Biology, Subduction triggered terrestrial evolution in the Caribbean, $300,000

Dr. Leonard Zedel, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Remote sound speed estimation in medical ultrasound and ocean acoustics: a cross-discipline collaboration, $24,768

Total: $1,243,128

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Stephen Butt, Department of Process Engineering, Surgical Mining for Massive Sulfide Ore Bodies, $600,000

Dr. Ashutosh Dhar, Department of Civil Engineering, Thermoplastic water pipes exposed to ground movements, $145,000

Dr. Xili Duan, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Heat transfer and thermal degradation of multi-layered insulation for high-temperature gas pipes, $84,000

Dr. Kelly Hawboldt, Department of Process Engineering, Complete carbon capture and utilization from point sources using biomass-based adsorbents, $1,074,600

Dr. Syed Imtiaz, Department of Process Engineering, Human-machine conflict resolution in marine autonomous surface ship, $25,000

Dr. Liam Morrissey, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, The Effect of Recycled Atoms on the Predicted Exospheric Sources of Airless Bodies: A Combined Theoretical and Experimental Approach, $24,790

Dr. Kevin Pope, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, A robust framework for frequency domain analysis of floating wind turbines fully integrated with mooring analysis, $82,000; as well as Ice accretion on structures and blades of floating wind turbines, $120,000; and Power production and electrochemical energy storage modelling for floating offshore wind turbines, $40,000

Dr. Yan Zhang, Department of Process Engineering, Characterization and solvent extraction of rare earth elements, $801,000

Total: $2,996,390

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Chad Cuss, School of Science and Environment, Catalyzing the environmental nanogeochemistry of climate change, $25,000

Dr. Christina Smeaton, School of Science and Environment, Rooting for net-zero emissions in agriculture: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions using seaweed as fertilizer, $34,628

Total: $59,628

Marine Institute

Dr. Deepika Dave, Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development, Marine Bioprocessing Facility, School of Fisheries, Novel application of food processing technique for preservation of fresh sea cucumber qualities, $30,000

Total: $30,000