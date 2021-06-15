Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial University is set to be the new host institution for a prestigious national public lecture series.

Dr. Sue Molloy (M.Eng.’01, PhD’07), accomplished business leader, academic, Memorial alumna and president of Nova Scotia-based Glas Ocean Electric, will deliver the 2021 Canada Ocean Lecture Series.

This year’s lecture, titled Sustainability and Systemisation in the Ocean Sector, will take place on Tuesday, June 29, beginning at 7 p.m. NT.

To RSVP for the free virtual session, please visit here.

Initiated in 2006, the Canada Ocean Lecture Series is a joint initiative between the registered charity Shorefast, Memorial University and other partners.

‘Exciting opportunity’

“Memorial is proud to continue our ongoing collaboration with Shorefast and to become the home hub for the Canada Ocean Lecture Series,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research), who delivered the 2019 lecture.

“With more than 40 per cent of our research ocean-related, Memorial has demonstrated strengths in a wide range of areas related to the ocean, such as green technology, the blue economy and harsh environment operations. Many of our alumni, such as Dr. Molloy, are also innovative leaders in their own fields. The Canada Ocean Lecture Series provides an exciting opportunity for members of our research community, alumni and friends to share their expertise with the world.”

The aim of the lecture series is to create awareness of Canada’s vast marine environment and its importance to Canadians. To date, lectures have been held on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in central Canada.

Inspiring others

Dr. Molloy says it is a privilege to be invited to deliver her talk.

“The past year has been challenging for all of us and yet it’s given us the time to think about our planet and how we interact with it,” she said.

“I see so much support now for efforts that can increase the health of our oceans. I look forward to sharing what I have learned and what inspires my work.”

Dr. Zita Cobb, an honorary degree recipient from Memorial, established Shorefast in 2004 to build a resilient community on Fogo Island.

Health of oceans

Dr. Gordon Slade, who also holds an honorary degree from Memorial, is a director and past chair with Shorefast.

“The Canada Ocean Lecture Series is an initiative of Shorefast’s New Ocean Ethic (NOE) program, which commenced in 2004 with the first lecture in 2006,” he said.

“NOE is focused on the health of our oceans and fostering sustainable fishing practices to protect the environment and the livelihoods of the people whose culture is linked to the sea. Based on Fogo Island, a coastal fishing community in the Labrador Sea, NOE is ideally positioned to launch this important education program for Canada.”

Previously, Simon Fraser University was the home institution for the series.

To learn more about the Canada Ocean Lecture Series, please see here.

About Dr. Sue Molloy

Dr. Molloy, PhD, P.Eng., is president and CEO of Glas Ocean Electric (GEO) and adjunct professor at Dalhousie University.

She holds a PhD in naval architectural and ocean engineering from Memorial University and holds undergraduate degrees from Concordia University and the University of Waterloo.

A Canadian immigrant from Ireland, Dr. Molloy has lived in five different Canadian cities and has made her home in Halifax, N.S.

Dr. Molloy is founder of GOE, an award-winning company that seeks ways to electrify marine assets to reduce emissions during operation and provide vehicle-to-grid opportunities. GOE has won multiple awards for building projects in the clean technology space. In 2021 the company received the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Excellence in Engineering in Nova Scotia for converting a fishing boat to electric propulsion while measuring the emissions and underwater impacts of electrification.

Dr. Molloy specializes in sustainable ocean engineering research and education. Her academic research has included studies on tidal power and turbine/fish interactions. She is a former elected council member of Engineers Nova Scotia and former co-chair for Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Discovery Grant program.

Dr. Molloy is an active reviewer for the U.S. Department of Energy, Canadian national funding programs and many journals. She won the International Electrotechnical Committee (IEC) 1906 award in 2020 for her contributions to the development of international standards.

She is a chair and member of standards committees in the IEC and the International Organization for Standardization. Dr. Molloy is currently the Canadian chair of ISO TC 8, Ships and Marine Technology, and is the international convenor for the IEC committee focused on river turbine performance.

Dr. Molloy has been an invited speaker, panellist and moderator on ocean engineering topics for many industry, academic and outreach events over the years. Throughout her work in industry and academia, Dr. Molloy enthusiastically supports women in engineering and energy fields.