HSS authors recognized

Representatives from Memorial University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences are well represented on recent book shortlist announcements.

Political science professor (and associate dean) Dr. Alex Marland’s book Brand Command: Politics and Democracy in the Age of Message Control is shortlisted for both the Atlantic Book Award (in the category of scholarly writing) and for the $50,000 Donner Prize, the most prestigious award in the country for books on Canadian public policy.

The Department of History’s Dr. Kurt Korneski is shortlisted for an Atlantic Book Award for Conflicted Colony: Critical Episodes in Nineteenth Century Newfoundland and Labrador (historical writing). Lisa Moore, novelist, short story writer and associate professor in the English department is shortlisted for the Atlantic Book Award’s Ann Connor Brimer Award for Children’s Literature for Flannery, her first young adult novel.

NL Book Award nominations

Mi’kmaw elder John Nick Jeddore has been posthumously nominated for the NL Book Award for Non-Fiction for Moccasin Tracks: A Memoir of Mi’kmaw Life in Newfoundland, published by the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences’ ISER Books. His book was praised by the jury as “an unsentimental record of a life lived, of a Conne River Indian who respects the tradition he was born into and recognizes its vulnerability to a newer age.”

Jenny Higgins, a researcher for the Maritime History Archive and for the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Website was also shortlisted for the NL Book Award in the non-fiction category for Newfoundland in the First World War. The jury citation commented that the book “is unique in the sense that it is like being in a museum and touching the artifacts of the soldiers from so long ago.”

The winners of the NL Book Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Government House in St. John’s on Wednesday, May 3. The winners of the Atlantic Book Awards are announced on May 18 at a ceremony in Halifax, N.S. The Donner Prize is awarded on May 15 in Toronto, Ont.