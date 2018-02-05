Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s vice-president (research) is contributing his time and expertise to an ocean technology innovation cluster.

Dr. Neil Bose is newly elected to the board of directors of OceansAdvance, a group consisting of companies, research and technology organizations, governments and post-secondary institutes. He was elected on Jan. 18.

“OceansAdvance is an important voice of Newfoundland and Labrador’s ocean technology sector and represents one of Canada’s most dynamic innovation clusters,” said Dr. Bose.

“Memorial plays a vital role in the continued growth of this important sector through the groundbreaking research led by our faculty, staff and students. I look forward to working with OceansAdvance to bring further profile to our university, researchers and world-class research and training facilities.”

Other appointments

Michelle Simms, president and CEO, Genesis Centre, was also elected to OceansAdvance’s board of directors. The Genesis Centre is Memorial’s award-winning innovation hub for technology startups.

The other members are Dave Finn, chief operating officer, Petroleum Research Newfoundland and Labrador; Stephan Hale, director, sales, marketing and business development with Rutter Inc; and Dr. David Murrin, acting director general, Ocean Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre, National Research Council.

Angela Porter, business development manager, with Allswater Marine Consultants, who was elected at last year’s annual general meeting, is halfway through a two-year term as director.

“Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the ocean technology sector and I believe they will contribute greatly to the growth and expansion of this cluster,” said Mike Maguire, chair, OceansAdvance.

Outgoing members of the board include Dr. Wei Qiu, department head, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, and Ron Collier of SubC Imaging, a graduate of the Genesis Centre.

OceansAdvance was established in 2005 to foster collaboration between industry, government, academia and researchers to drive innovation and advance diversification of Newfoundland and Labrador’s ocean technology sector.